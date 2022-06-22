ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Point, TX

The 42-year-old Pilot Point mayor, Matthew McIlravy, was arrested and charged for online solicitation of a minor following five-month long investigation

By Mike Ferr
 3 days ago
Dallas, Texas –Pilot Point mayor, the 42-year-old Matthew McIlravy, was arrested and charged for online solicitation of a minor following a five-month long investigation, the local authorities confirmed.

According to the Dallas local authorities, McIlravy is accused of online solicitation of a child younger than 14 and he was arrested and jailed in the Dallas County jail on that second-degree felony charge on Tuesday.

The law enforcement officials, who conducted the five-month long investigation about McIlravy, said that they also discovered communications with other minors, but no additional details were immediately revealed to the public.

Once more details are available, we will update the story.

Lana Wright
2d ago

Can we all agree no matter politics this is wrong and should be punished to the fullest extent and add extra

