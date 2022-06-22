ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots go Back to the Future with return of epic throwback jerseys

New England Patriots fans will be in for a treat this season as the franchise has announced its plans to bring back some of its most iconic uniforms. The Patriots released a video to the theme of Back to the Future in which they hyped up the return of some of...

Boston Celtics 2022 NBA Draft Grade For Their Lone Pick

With the 53rd pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected Alabama point guard JD Davison. Even though this was the only pick for the Celtics this year, they used it to address a crucial need: a lack of point guard depth. While Marcus Smart typically started at point for them throughout the […] The post Boston Celtics 2022 NBA Draft Grade For Their Lone Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing set on Tuesday, there have been rumblings about what kind of punishment the league might hand to him. Whatever the case may be, however, the Cleveland Browns will still be on the hook to pay him his salary. As former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt noted, the Browns are […] The post Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Golden State Warriors are barely more than a week removed from winning a fourth title in eight seasons, but it’s already time to look ahead. Here are full 2022 draft grades for the newly-minted NBA champions. Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Draft Grades No. […] The post Golden State Warriors: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Lakers make surprising 2022 NBA Draft day trade

The Los Angeles Lakers were set to head into the 2022 NBA Draft without a single selection, but that has now changed. The organization has completed a Draft Day trade with the Orlando Magic, acquiring the No. 35 overall pick in exchange for a future second-rounder and cash. Via Woj: The Lakers had been working […] The post Lakers make surprising 2022 NBA Draft day trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Pistons get No. 13 pick Jalen Duren after bonkers trade in 2022 NBA Draft

Arguably the most physically imposing player in this class is officially off the board. Memphis center Jaren Duren was taken No. 13 overall by the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in the 2022 NBA Draft after a complicated trade went down. After being taken by the Charlotte Hornets, Duren was traded to the New York Knicks. […] The post Pistons get No. 13 pick Jalen Duren after bonkers trade in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman delivers honest take on facing Braves in Atlanta for first time

When Freddie Freeman officially put pen to paper on a six-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March, Atlanta Braves fans sure circled June 24 on their calendars. For the first time since his departure during free agency, Freeman will return to Atlanta to face off against the team where he made a name […] The post Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman delivers honest take on facing Braves in Atlanta for first time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
