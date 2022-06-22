ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man wanted for attacking, robbing disabled man at Fort Myers hotel

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUFiY_0gIk4Vzz00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery that left a 64-year-old disabled man beaten and locked in a hotel room in Fort Myers on June 18, officials said.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the 64-year-old man was lured to the Travelodge at 4760 S Cleveland Avenue where he was attacked by two men and a woman.

Police said the suspects pistol-whipped and beat the man before taking off with his cell phone, money, watch and car keys.

The trio then left the man beaten and locked in the hotel room.

Investigators are trying to identify the man pictured in connection to the crime and are asking anyone with information on his identity to contact FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers woman faces grand theft, burglary charges

A North Fort Myers woman is accused of stealing credit cards out of a locker in the NCH Wellness Center in Immokalee. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office Amanda McCarthy, 36, is facing charges of burglary, grand theft, and fraud. McCarthy went into the NCH Wellness Center locker room...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of I-75 road rage shooting

A Cape Coral man is in custody facing multiple felony charges after detectives say he shot into an occupied vehicle on I-75 in Collier County during a road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas Vincent Yanoti III, 61, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime#Fmpd
thenewzealandtimes.com

Fort Myers woman charged in connection with missing children and their mother

Fort Myers police have arrested a woman linked to the disappearance of two children as they and their mother are still missing. Police arrested Iris Barrios Ozorio, 34, of Fort Myers on Thursday night on charges of interfering with police custody and providing false information to law enforcement during an investigation.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charles Lambert, 77-years-old, found and returned home after search

Charles Lambert, a 77-year-old man, was found and returned to his Charlotte County home Thursday afternoon. Deputies were searching for a 77-year-old man missing from his home since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a search was underway for Charles Lambert, who walked out of his Moreland...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC 2

Man wanted for cockfighting in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a man with an active warrant for cockfighting in DeSoto County, officials said. Adrian Soto (pictured) is facing charges of fighting or baiting roosters, giving false information to law enforcement, and aggravated animal cruelty, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
capecops.com

Child Dies After Walmart Parking Lot Crash

LOCATION: 1619 Del Prado Boulevard South (Walmart) VEHICLE 1: 2015 White Toyota Highlander, Florida tag# VD1MW. DRIVER: Roy D. Hensley, DOB 05/04/1937, 1333 Santa Barbara Boulevard South Apt# 229, Cape Coral, FL 33991. DRIVER INJURIES: Mr. Hensley did not sustain any injuries from the crash. VEHICLE 2: Late model green...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 2-month-old and 2-year-old found in Mexico

2-month-old Genesis and 2-year-old Yazmin Barios have been found safe in Mexico. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the siblings were located by Mexican Officials with the help of U.S. Marshalls. The children disappeared from their aunt’s home on three days ago. They should be returning to the...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy