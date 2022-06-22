ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riesel, TX

Central Texas deputies guard inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Riesel and Mart police departments on...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 23

Kenneth Joseph
3d ago

some one better keep their eyes open. what they don't tell us is TDCJ is so short they have mandatory overtime for their officers and even send the officers to other units when the unit they work in is short. our governor been nowing about this problem and show a blind eye again. Talk to the officers behind the gate to get the truth and make sure they are alone because those administration will retaliate.

Reply
4
La Negrita Deluna
3d ago

new buses I work at a truck stop one day and one of the guards put regular gas instead of diesel in one of those buses from tdcj , it had to get towed , u think they fixed it probably not cuz I had to get them a wrecker service of a friend of mine cuz the wardden told the guards to find a cheap wrecker service lol I got them a discount no thank u from none of them , when in my past I was an inmate at one,time and got trasported,in one of those to the,Crane unit lol

Reply
3
Don Towery
3d ago

TDCJ buses are obsolete, and have been. Talibangelist leader Abbott shouldn't have taken the money from the justice department, for his monumental Wall. Should have purchased reliable buses for TDCJ .Talibangelist leader Abbott keeps the Prisons filled, but doesn't provide decent vehicles for transportation of these convicted prisoners. TDCJ guards are the one's who suffer, for Talibangelist leader Abbott's bad decisions.

Reply(5)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Central Texas boy injured in farm accident back home after spending weeks in the hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas boy critically injured in a farming accident which left him hospitalized for months is finally back home and recovering well. Kutter Shed, 4, of Moody, had been hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple since the farm accident on April 13 left him with critical injuries, including to his leg and small intestine.
MOODY, TX
KWTX

‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas firefighters on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane. The Waco Fire Department said the three-alarm fire was ignited by construction crews in the area. “Multiple agencies and Texas Forest Service assisting. Evacuations occurring,”...
WACO, TX
US105

Good Lord! Why Did the Feds Raid This Church in Killeen, Texas?

Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen, Texas was one of three churches across the country that was raided by the FBI on Thursday. According to our news partners at KWTX, the FBI raided three different churches across the Southern U.S. on Thursday. Each church was in a close proximity to a military instillation. In Killeen, Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, located at 1013 Massey Street, is close to Fort Hood.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Man arrested and charged in death of woman at Killeen motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman found dead on June 20. Juan Pliego, 36, has been charged for murder and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond. According to an affidavit obtained by...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mart, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Riesel, TX
City
Gatesville, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mart, TX
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Huntsville, TX
Riesel, TX
Crime & Safety
KLTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has died and his passenger has life-threatening injuries after a wreck on Tuesday morning. Texas DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said that at 10:24 Friday morning, a 2014 Chevrolet van was traveling westbound on FM 753. At the same time, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a 1997 Lufkin dump semi-trailer was traveling southbound on FM 59.
ATHENS, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged with fighting deputies, damaging car

Elm Mott, Tx (FOX44) – A woman listed as a fugitive in two other counties remained in the McLennan County Jail accused of assaulting two deputies trying to arrest her and of breaking windows and doors in their patrol car. Thirty-year-old Becky Buckingham who lists an address in Waco...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Tdcj#The Inmates#Highway 6#Hughes Unit
fox44news.com

Letter carrier arrested, charged with mail theft

Mclennan County, Tx (FOX44) – By tracing a gift card stolen from a mailbox, a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective was led to arrest a letter carrier working the route of the victim and charge her with mail theft. Lauren Elizabeth Powers was booked into the McLennan County...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood

(KWTX) - Federal agents on Thursday raided three churches near military installations across the Southern U.S., including the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen. “I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Firefighters contain grass fire in Elm Mott

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday contained a grass fire that erupted along Tulip Lane before it could damage or destroy homes in the area. “It looked really bad because there was probably a couple hundred tires piled up in the tree line that were on fire, causing black smoke,” said the fire department.
ELM MOTT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWTX

Bosque County Sheriffs find stolen items reported in area during search warrant execution

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to finding narcotics and stolen items during a search warrant execution. Deputies on June 23 went to a residence in the 168 block in the West Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts as well as the trafficking of narcotics.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Coal train derails off Highway 6 near Marlin, Texas

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A coal train derailed Thursday afternoon off Highway 6 near Marlin. The derailment is not impacting traffic on Highway 6. “There are no reported injuries,” the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said, “Expect the roadways to be closed as rail crews repair the damage.”
MARLIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen church raided by FBI Thursday morning

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Church Assembly of Prayer Church was raided Thursday morning by the FBI, as confirmed by Special Agent Carmen Portillo. Located on 1013 Massey St., it's alleged that every few months the church was accused of luring soldiers to join then try to steal their money, according to reports.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: June 24, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 members of “Leadership Killeen” graduated from various businesses around the area. Leadership Killeen is a monthly program starting in September offering participants leadership training and opportunities to become more involved in the local community. This week the University High school volleyball team for...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Incident shuts down I-35 southbound lanes in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working an incident on Interstate 35 on Thursday morning, which resulted in the southbound lanes by N. General Bruce Drive shutting down. Travelers had delays, and were urged to seek alternate routes. According to Temple Police, an individual was...
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

Missing central Texas infant found

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — According to an Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2-month-old girl last seen early Sunday morning in Harker Heights was found early Monday morning. The Department of Public Safety ended an Amber Alert for Winter Jones at 3:16 a.m. DPS did not give any information about […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
baylorlariat.com

Suspect identified for April’s fatal 2nd Street shooting

Calvin Nichols Jr. was identified by the Waco Police Department Friday as the suspected shooter in the shooting that left Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. (24) dead on April 3 at the 2300 block of 2nd Street. The shooting occurred early that Sunday morning at a Baylor student-athlete’s home, where members...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy