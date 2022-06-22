ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Boy, 6, choked, critically injured by playground equipment in Lakewood, police say

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD - A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Monday evening at a playground on Coles Way in the Lakewood Commons neighborhood when his bicycle helmet got caught in a piece of playground equipment, choking him, police said.

Other children came to the boy's aid, freed him from the suspended piece of the apparatus and called for help around 7:30 p.m., Lakewood police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said.

The boy's airway was cut off and he lost consciousness, Staffordsmith said.

When Hatzolah emergency medical services arrived, they gave the boy CPR, reviving him, he said.

The boy was listed in stable but critical condition Tuesday night, Staffordsmith said.

Mayor Raymond Coles said the accident was on a private playground.

Following the accident, Coles ordered every township playground to be checked for any similar hazards.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Boy, 6, choked, critically injured by playground equipment in Lakewood, police say

