Gas leak causes road closure in Grover Beach

Construction workers struck a gas line in Grover Beach on Wednesday morning, causing a gas leak and road closure on Ocean View Avenue.

The Five Cities Fire Authority closed Ocean View Avenue between 4th and 5th streets, according to Battalion Chief Brian Salce.

The gas company is on the scene working to stop the leak. Salce said the gas company will temporarily plug the leak in the next 30 minutes, and will permanently fix the gas line by the end of the day.

The Fire Department planned to reopen Ocean View Avenue within about 45 minutes after the leak is fixed, but traffic delays could continue for a few hours as the gas line is permanently repaired, Salce said.

The Fire Department didn’t require anyone to evacuate, but they did knock on doors on Ocean View Avenue and ask residents to shelter in place.