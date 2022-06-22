ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Gas leak causes road closure in Grover Beach

By Stephanie Zappelli
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

Construction workers struck a gas line in Grover Beach on Wednesday morning, causing a gas leak and road closure on Ocean View Avenue.

The Five Cities Fire Authority closed Ocean View Avenue between 4th and 5th streets, according to Battalion Chief Brian Salce.

The gas company is on the scene working to stop the leak. Salce said the gas company will temporarily plug the leak in the next 30 minutes, and will permanently fix the gas line by the end of the day.

The Fire Department planned to reopen Ocean View Avenue within about 45 minutes after the leak is fixed, but traffic delays could continue for a few hours as the gas line is permanently repaired, Salce said.

The Fire Department didn’t require anyone to evacuate, but they did knock on doors on Ocean View Avenue and ask residents to shelter in place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Car crashes into pedestrian on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

A car crashed into a pedestrian walking on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon, causing major injuries. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle hit a man walking on northbound Highway 101, south of Santa Maria Way. Santa Maria Firefighters, a ground ambulance and an air support helicopter responded to the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Caltrans is paving Highway 135

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Caltrans paving project of Highway 135 has made its way through Santa Maria. The stretch from Lakeview Rd. North to Main Street is fully paved. The remaining section of road, to Highway 101, will be repaved by mid-July and will also be re-striped, and get a new guardrail and new The post Caltrans is paving Highway 135 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grover Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Traffic
News Channel 3-12

Fire destroys home in Lompoc

Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenburg Space Force Base answered the call for a fully involved structure fire at a home in downtown Lompoc late Thursday night. The post Fire destroys home in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Ocean View#Battalion#The Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kprl.com

SLO Co Covid Update 06.24.2022

Covid numbers are down in San Luis Obispo county. Same for the state. In the county, the number of cases dropped 13%. 580 new cases reported last week. No word how many of those people had inoculations or booster shots. 12 people are hospitalized. No new deaths reported. San Luis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 06/13 – 06/19/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. June 15, 2022. 01:33— Elizabeth Marjoria...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 16-18

Alicia Bradbeer, age 64, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jay William Zink, age 94, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Paso Robles windshield replacement company announces leading tips for choosing windshield washer fluid

-A clean windshield is important for safe driving and for taking care of the windshield and works with the windshield wipers to keep a section of the windshield as clear as possible for the driving conditions, but is not the 100% answer to safe visibility. The management from Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has prepared some tips to help choose a washing fluid and get the best performance from that choice.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
197
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy