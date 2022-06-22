Twitter to test long-form 'Notes' feature with small group of writers

Twitter h as added a new way to type messages longer than 280 characters.

Twitter unveiled "Notes" Wednesday, a new feature that will allow users to write longer messages on the social platform . This feature will let users create content with rich formatting and uploaded media in blog-like posts, which can then be tweeted and shared with followers upon publishing.

"We're testing a way to write longer on Twitter," the social network announced on Wednesday. The function is currently available as a closed test to a "small group of writers" in hopes of determining "how best to support people who come to write on Twitter," the company said in a statement .

The new function appears to expand Twitter's recent attempts to break into the newsletter market, particularly with its acquisition of the newsletter publisher Revue in January 2021. Notes will be limited to 100-character titles and 2,500-word posts.

Users will see the Note card in their timeline if they follow a writer, if someone posts a Note URL in a tweet, or if the Note card is retweeted.

The new function may provide some competition for the Thread Reader App , which takes Twitter threads and summarizes them in one place. Notes will also allow those who wish to post a Twitter thread over several tweets to compile the text into a singular place once the function is available to the broad public.

The feature was previously spotted by researchers in May under the title "Twitter Articles," according to TechCrunch . The function included a blog-like screen interface, media embeds, and embedded tweets.

Twitter did not say when the feature would be available to the public.