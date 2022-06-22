ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, false statements to FBI

Cover picture for the articleWashington – Former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was indicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. According to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and his associate-turned-co-defendant, communications executive...

Heather G
3d ago

And this is the same man who was found naked and overdosed on the floor of a motel room with a male escort. Coincidentally, Obama endorsed him 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(13)
53
Cyndi L Cassatt
3d ago

Why who would have guessed? I'm just shocked. and to think he only lost by some 30 thousand votes...Makes you seriously think about what's going on in America...by all those who just blindly believed..sorry because of skin color. not integrity. Non integrity comes in every single color there is

Reply
37
Ret Vet
3d ago

This is perhaps the biggest bullet the state of Florida has dodged in its entire political history. And that bullet only missed by 30,000 votes.

Reply(1)
36
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy