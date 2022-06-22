ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: First photos of high school graduate, 18, who died after colliding with a tree on the High Noon ski run - as his family break their silence: 'You were the best of us'

By Charlotte Karp
 4 days ago

A teenager who crashed into a tree and died on a ski trip with friends has been remembered as a kind and loving person with a 'wonderful mind'.

Oliver Johnston, 18, was on the High Noon run at Thredbo ski resort, in southern NSW, on Sunday morning when he hit a spur in the ground, lost control and jettisoned head-first into a gum tree.

Emergency services raced to the scene but, even though he was wearing a helmet, his head injuries were too severe. He died at the scene.

A family member, Charlotte, posted a series of photos to Instagram on Monday evening, alongside a heartfelt tribute to the young man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD04x_0gIk3QcZ00
Oliver Johnston (pictured), 18, died on Sunday morning while skiing with friends in Thredbo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUuET_0gIk3QcZ00
Oliver Johnston is pictured with a family member, Charlotte. She remembered him as a kind and generous person

'Oli, we love you forever, thank you for your kindness, love, generosity and your wonderful mind,' she said.

'Our lives have changed forever. It was a privilege knowing and loving you.

'You were the best of us.'

Friends flooded the comments section to express their condolences.

'He touched everyone he met and words can't describe the loss of this beautiful human,' one woman wrote.

'It's moments like this when life is nothing but unfair ... My heart is with you and my prayers are with Oli.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sayc2_0gIk3QcZ00
Mr Johnston (pictured centre with Charlotte, left) was remembered by as a 'loving' person
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As3G9_0gIk3QcZ00
Mr Johnston (pictured) went to Shore School in Sydney's north and came from a large family

Another said: 'It's not fair. Far too beautiful for this place. He's meant for things beyond us.'

A third person encouraged the family to 'stay strong', adding: 'We are all here for you.'

The High Noon trail is a difficult blue run which starts mid-way up the mountain and slopes down towards beginners section at the base.

Conditions were sunny with high visibility on the day of Mr Johnston's accident.

A medical worker said the young man did not regained consciousness after the crash.

'He was wearing a helmet, but sadly, sometimes, that isn't enough to save you, it's the immediate stop that causes the most damage on impact,' they said.

Mr Johnston was taken to Thredbo Medical Centre at the base of the mountain but he was declared dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1Hhk_0gIk3QcZ00
Pictured: The High Noon blue run where Oliver Johnston died on Sunday morning after he crashed into a tree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMXBy_0gIk3QcZ00
Mr Johnston had been skiing with a group of friends when he decided to separate from them to ski the difficult trail (pictured, Thredbo)

His 'inconsolable' parents travelled from Killara, on Sydney's north shore, to identify his body at Canberra Hospital.

'One of his friends stayed at the medical centre and was praying he'd pull through, it was very sad for everyone,' the mountain medical source said.

'Our hearts go out to his family.'

Inspector Keith Price at Monaro police station said Mr Johnston had been skiing with a group of friends before he decided to try the High Noon trail.

'He suffered significant injuries. No witnesses saw what happened,' he said.

Mr Johnston graduated from Shore private school, in Sydney's north, last year.

Principal Dr Timothy Petterson sent a letter to parents following Mr Johnston's death offering counselling services to students affected by the tragedy.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Thredbo Centre for comment.

HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Ski Resort#High Noon#Traffic Accident#Thredbo
WORLD
HEALTH
Hundreds of mourners line streets for funeral of four family members stabbed to death in their home: Convoy of hearses carry coffins of mother, her partner, daughter and granddaughter as they are laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to four members of the same family who were murdered in their own home. Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, her gran Dolet Hill, 64, and Dolet’s partner Denton Burke, 58, were all found stabbed to death at a property in Bermondsey, South London.
Britain's first transgender parents introduce their second surrogate daughter on Lorraine and say their family proves 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'

Britain's first transgender parents have had a second baby, and say their family shows 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'. Jake, 42, and Hannah Graf, 33, from south London, appeared on the Lorraine show today to talk about their new baby Teddy, who was carried by a surrogate and born by emergency c-section.
Furry fakers! Owners reveal how they spent a fortune on vet bills only to be told their pet was being dramatic - including a dog who put on a limp

Pet owners have been sharing the ridiculous reasons they have had to take their beloved animals to the vets that have left them out of pocket. Sharing their stories on a Twitter thread, the disgruntled pet owners told stories of hypochondriac cats and dogs who gave their owners a fright - but turned out not to be poorly at all.
Mayor who crashed her car into a tree after drinking 'several glasses of wine' held a zoom meeting with families of drunk driving victims just an hour beforehand - as furious MP demands she resign

A mayor who drank 'several' glasses of wine before smashing her car into a tree had spoken to the families of victims killed by drunk drivers just one hour before the crash. Redlands City Council Mayor Karen Williams struck the tree after veering off a road in Cleveland, east of Brisbane at about 9pm on Thursday.
Weather presenter reveals her darkest family secrets - including the moment her evil father grinded a corkscrew into her mum's face before slashing his throat with a carving knife - and how a DOLPHIN saved her life

A former weather presenter has opened up about the moment she watched her father viciously attack her mother with a corkscrew and slash his own throat. Melody Horrill, 55, an environmental journalist from Adelaide, has only now shared the heart-wrenching story of how her childhood was riddled with domestic violence at the hands of her dad in her book A Dolphin Called Jock.
