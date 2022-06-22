ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1dxG_0gIk383y00

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two groups of known individuals, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.

Video proves self-defense in Hy-Vee shooting in Des Moines

Search warrants were executed early Wednesday morning at residences in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South, 1300 block of Avenue B, and 600 block of North 22nd Street. Police said guns, ammo, drugs, as well as more evidence were seized in the operation.

Police have also arrested 17-year-old Quanterious Altman, of Fort Dodge, in connection with the case. He is charged as an adult with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

Altman made his initial appearance in Webster County Magistrate Court Wednesday morning and is being held in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora on a $54,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation Following Drug Network Investigation

A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for her role in a drug network investigation. According to court documents, 39-year-old Tanisha Dillinger pled guilty to an amended charge Class C Felony for intent to deliver methamphetamine under five grams. The original charge was a felony for conspiring to manufacture or possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver. As per a plea agreement, she had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for three years.
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman faces assault, drug charges in Earlham fight

A West Des Moines was arrested early Friday after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend in their Earlham residence and then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Angel Rose Marie Fell, 39, of Des Moines was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury,...
EARLHAM, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Men Found Guilty Of The Execution-Style Murders Of 3 Teens Handed Life Sentences

(Des Moines, IA) — Two men found guilty in the execution-style murders of three teenagers have been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Daishawn Gills was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole and 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 50 years. KCCI/TV reports mandatory minimums for Totaye add up to more than 100 years behind bars. An accomplice hasn’t been sentenced yet. The men were convicted of killing teenagers DeVonte Swanks, Malachi Swanks, and Thayne Wright two-and-a-half years ago in Des Moines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Eldora, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Fort Dodge, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Dodge, IA
more1049.com

Laurens Woman Arrested On Assault and Burglary Charges

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Pocahontas County woman was arrested earlier this week on assault and burglary charges following an incident in Laurens. Police were called to the 300 block of Lake Street on Wednesday to a report of an assault having taken place with further investigation leading officers to Melissa Wilson as the suspect.
LAURENS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged for firing gun at mall carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines. The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines allegedly molested step-daughter for seven years

A West Des Moines man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing his step-daughter for half her life. Dimas Ernesto Mendez Mayorga, 34, of 4213 Plymouth Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred between August 2014 and April 2022 in the 9000...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Hy Vee#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Car crashes into Mexican restaurant in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a Mexican restaurant building in Des Moines on Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and East Hillside Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement said the male driver was heading northbound at a high-rate of speed. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

No arrests made after series of fights at Gray’s Lake Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — A series of fights partially shut down Gray’s Lake Park on Wednesday, but Des Moines Police said the fights were not serious enough to necessitate any arrests. Police responded to Gray’s Lake’s beach area at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Scanner traffic claimed that up to 200 people may have been […]
DES MOINES, IA
superhits1027.com

Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
MASON CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
977thebolt.com

Suspect exonerated on video evidence in Fort Dodge shootings

Fort Dodge, IA – A Fort Dodge teen who was wanted by the Fort Dodge Police Department turned himself in yesterday and was exonerated based on video evidence. 17-year-old Patrick Walker was arrested on multiple felony offenses, but was released soon after when video showed he was not involved in the shooting. The Fort Dodge Police Department released the following press release detailing their investigation so far:
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Two injured in vehicle crash north of Woodward Saturday

A one-vehicle crash north of Woodward sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of M Avenue in Boone County, just north of 325th Street (County Road E62). A female passenger in the vehicle...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Indianola man arrested for allegedly assaulting brother

An Indianola man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his brother in West Des Moines. Nicholas David Bradshaw, 37, of 703 E. Euclid Ave., Indianola, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense possession of a controlled substance. The incident began about 8 p.m....
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Video proves self-defense in Hy-Vee shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, Des Moines police officers responded to an active shooter alert coming over dispatch; as reports came in of a gunshot at Hy-Vee on Euclid Avenue. Once police got to the store and controlled the scene, witness testimony and video camera footage would fill in the blanks of an altercation […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy