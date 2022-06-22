ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunting uniform clue in the mystery disappearance of postal worker as harrowing new footage emerges

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NEW video has been released in the mysterious disappearance of a US Postal Service worker who vanished seemingly without a trace.

Kierra Coles was three months pregnant and reportedly called in sick the day she went missing in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guys3_0gIk22np00
Kierra Coles disappeared in 2018 while three months pregnant Credit: Chicago Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DPNV_0gIk22np00
Newly released footage shows Coles withdrawing money from an ATM Credit: Chicago Police Department

Investigators said the 26-year-old postal worker was seen walking out of her apartment in her uniform despite calling out of work.

New footage released this month showed Coles withdrawing money from an ATM at a Walgreens store on October 2, 2018, according to CBS News.

Authorities believe this is her last known sighting.

Detectives said the video was captured after Coles was seen in surveillance video driving away from her house with a man, who police say is a person of interest.

"Less than an hour later, [Coles'] vehicle was seen arriving and parking in another area of the city," Lt William Svilar said of footage captured after the ATM visit.

"The person of interest exits the passenger side of the vehicle, but nobody exits the driver's side."

The following day, the man returned to Coles’ apartment and left her car parked in front, police said.

Coles’ purse, phone, and lunch were still inside her car when police searched it.

The Chicago Police Department shared the new pieces of video on their YouTube channel this month, along with a plea from Coles’ mother.

“Is she safe? Is she hungry? Is she cold?” asked Karen Phillips, who added that her daughter was excited to be a new mom.

“Did she have her baby? Is he or she OK? We just want Kierra brought home safe.”

Police said they interviewed the person of interest referenced in the video but got varying accounts of what happened that night.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Chicago police told ABC News that the case remains a "high-risk missing person investigation with potential foul play suspected."

Coles' family and the USPS have offered a reward of over $6,000 in return for information on her whereabouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYfyz_0gIk22np00

“Someone out there has seen something - they know something,” Lt Senora Ben said in 2019.

“And we’re asking and pleading with them for that information.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPOYb_0gIk22np00
Coles, a USPS worker, was last seen wearing her uniform despite calling out of work that day Credit: Chicago Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hyekj_0gIk22np00
Her family and the USPS have offered a reward for information on her whereabouts Credit: Chicago Police Department

Comments / 17

Lake breezes
4d ago

why was the man seen on video in her car parking her car getting out of her car and then returning her car to her apartment complex parking in front, why is he still free? if he was the last one to see her and be in her car with her and he is a person of interest, how about toughening up the interrogation process to get some more info on this. I don't know why police can't act on a situation when there is so much evidence pointing to someone's involvement in this girl's disappearance.

Reply(2)
32
Butt Caller
3d ago

The man had varying accounts of what he was doing, he's the only person seen in her car, bringing her car, parking it and nobody exiting it but him? Somebody needs to do some more sleuthing, it sounds elementary, Get that person back in for more questioning!

Reply
12
SaBrina O'Neal
3d ago

What seems fishy is that on the first pic they showed supposedly of her with her uniform on, she had on long pants; now in video, she has in shorts. 🤔🤔

Reply(1)
4
 

