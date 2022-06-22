ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Charges in Brooklyn $500K marijuana theft that left man shot dead

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2IfX_0gIk1wk700

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Alleged members of an armed robbery crew have been indicted in connection to a $500,000 marijuana theft that ended with a man fatally shot , federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

“As alleged, the defendants’ robbery and drug trafficking activity exploded into violence with three persons shot, one of them fatally, demonstrating the lethal combination of guns and narcotics plaguing our communities,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace in a press release. “This Office is working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to hold these drivers of violent crime accountable and take away their means to wreak havoc.”

More NYC News

Though the group has allegedly targeted marijuana traffickers across Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island since 2020, prosecutors charge that their actions turned deadly late last year.

Defendants Marcus “Blaise” Ricketts and Mark “Short Man” Goulbourne were allegedly among several people who convened at a Brighton Beach Airbnb late Dec. 2, posing as buyers in a large-scale marijuana purchase from an upstate New York man and his nephew, authorities said.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 3, gunfire erupted inside the rented home. The shooting left the upstate trafficker dead, and wounded his nephew, as well as one of the defendants, Romeo Jonas, according to prosecutors.

Ricketts and Goulbourne allegedly fled the scene with guns in hand, authorities said. Ricketts, also carrying one of the four large duffle bags of marijuana brought to the meeting, allegedly robbed a passerby of their Citibike to make his escape, officials said. Goulbourne, meanwhile, hitched a ride with his brother and co-defendant, Jonathan “Bobcat” Goulbourne, according to prosecutors.

More Crime News

Responding police found four handguns, 15 shell casings, drug paraphernalia, a bag containing both real and counterfeit money, and the other three large duffle bags of marijuana in or around the Airbnb. The three bags contained a cumulative 140 pounds of marijuana, and authorities estimated the total street value of the weed involved in the deal at $500,000. The fourth duffle bag, with which Ricketts allegedly fled, has not been recovered.

The seven defendants, who are variously charged with crimes including causing death through use of a firearm, Hobbs Act robbery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and serving as an accessory after the fact, are:

  • Marcus Ricketts, 45, of Jamaica
  • Mark Goulbourne, 48, of Jamaica
  • Juvanie Crossgill, 27, of Jamaica
  • Jonathan Goulbourne, 43, of Brooklyn
  • Romeo Jones, 34, of Atlanta, Ga.
  • Amari Webber, 31, of Douglasville, Ga.
  • Chevonne Williams, 43, of Dallas, Ga.

Ricketts, Jonathan Goulbourne, Jonas, Williams, and Webber are in custody. Crossgill, who was arrested earlier this month, was freed on bail following his arraignment. Mark Goulbourne remains at large.

“Today, New York City is safer because of the exceptional effort and steadfast dedication of everyone involved in this investigation and indictment,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell in a statement.  “The NYPD and our law enforcement partners remain focused on the small number of people who are responsible for the crime and disorder in our city, and we are working tirelessly to identify them and get them off our streets.  As demonstrated by this case, the deadly combination of drug trafficking, illegal guns, and brutal violence is a grave threat to our communities – and will never be tolerated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Multiple people shot, 8-year-old child grazed at Brooklyn barbecue: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– Multiple people were shot during a barbecue in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 690 Quincy Street at around 11:30 p.m. and found two women, ages 46 and 36, and one man, 27, with gunshot wounds. An 8-year-old child was grazed, police said. The victims were taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mohammed Hossain, 27, Arrested

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2200 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Mohammed Hossain. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot on Carroll Street in Brooklyn

Police say a man was fatally shot Friday night in Brooklyn. Officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired around Carroll Street. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was immediately transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County,...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Nypd#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Brighton Beach Airbnb
PIX11

Bronx teen disappears after Regents exam

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High school student Kyara Villa, 15, went missing on Thursday, not long after she took a Regents exam at The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan. “I don’t know how to start this but my heart is broken and I am in disbelief,” the girl’s mother, Crystal Espaillat, wrote on […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman run over by drunk driving husband, police say

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was run over by her drunk-driving husband, police said. The 41-year-old victim was on E. 16th St. near Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay at 5:30 p.m. Friday when she opened the door to a black Genesis SUV and began arguing with 34-year-old hubby Myroslav Iakymovych. When Iakymovych started to drive off, the woman grabbed the open door to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

1 killed, 4 injured when car fleeing police hits pedestrians in Brooklyn: NYPD

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The driver of a car in Brooklyn hit multiple pedestrians while attempting to evade police, killing a grandmother and injuring four others Saturday evening, NYPD officials said. The incident began around 7:10 p.m. when NYPD officers in Bed-Stuy attempted to pull over the suspect car after observing mismatched plates on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Teen fatally shot on Brooklyn street corner, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday during a clash at a Brooklyn street corner, police said. Cops responding to a call of a person shot around 3:15 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the street outside Brownsville’s Langston Hughes NYCHA housing complex near Sutter Ave. and Osborn St. The teen had been shot once in the torso, cops said. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Homeless man in Brooklyn killed by hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver ran down a homeless man crossing a Brooklyn street early Saturday, cops said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was crossing E. 108th St. near Farragut Road in Canarsie just after 4 a.m. when a motorist slammed into him, horrified witnesses told police. The crash took place outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Breukelen Houses, cops said. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

NYPD Looking for Suspect Who They Say Has Been Stalking an MTA Worker

The NYPD has posted an image and description of a man on their Crime Stoppers account who they say has been stalking an MTA worker in Brooklyn. An MTA employee, 33, who works at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man “intentionally and repeatedly”showed up at the station on several occasions between April 3 and April 11, according to the NYPD in a press release obtained by Inside Edition Digital.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy