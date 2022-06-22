Man arrested, accused of tying up woman and beating her in Mesopotamia

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) — A Middlefield man is in the Trumbull County jail on charges he tied a woman to a ceiling last week in Mesopotamia and beat her with a belt and a garden hose.

Nathan Haynes, 48, is in the jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after he was arraigned Tuesday in Newton Falls Municipal Court on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Haynes was arrested after deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office were called about 8:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the 8900 block of State Route 534 in Mesopotamia.

Reports said a woman there said her sister had been held against her will and beaten earlier in the week by Haynes. Reports said the victim said she was “punished” by Haynes on June 15 because she wanted to leave his home.

Deputies had been to Haynes’ home earlier Friday in the 8000 block of state Route 534 but could take no action because the victim did not tell deputies about her injuries, reports said.

The victim told deputies at her sister’s home that Haynes tied her to the ceiling and hit her in the back 20 times with a belt and 10 times in the leg with a garden hose. Deputies took pictures of her injuries and reports said there was “very apparent bruising” on her legs and back

The victim said she was kept tied for half an hour and was not able to leave after she was untied until Haynes left the home.

Haynes pulled into the drive while deputies were interviewing the victim and her sister. Reports said he told police the injuries were from rough sex and that the victim had asked for it.

Haynes was arrested at the scene, reports said.

