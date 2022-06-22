ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Russo Brothers' The Gray Man Poster Released

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gray Man is coming to Netflix in one month, and film fans are eager to see Ryan Gosling go up against Chris Evans. The film was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and it was adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name. Movie fans have...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing Two Iconic Tom Hanks Movies in July

Tom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix to find these classics.
TV SHOWS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Scott Stuber
Person
Mark Greaney
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Russo Brothers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Russo Brothers#Reg Jean Page#Den Of Geek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
theplaylist.net

Adam Sandler Says Philip Seymour Hoffman Turned Down Role As The Villain In ‘Billy Madison’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman died. And the actor is dearly missed, both for his comedic chops and the intensity he brought to his roles. Some would even go as far as to say that Hoffman’s intensity was “hardcore,” as Adam Sandler described his performance in “Punch Drunk Love” when he was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s podcast “Fly On The Wall“ for a live show.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie

The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy