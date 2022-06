DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Downtown Dallas, workers boarded up windows and put up gates around the Earle Cabell Federal Building in anticipation of what was to come.As the work day ended, hundreds of people were arriving across the street to protest the Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion."In my office and I looked down at my phone and I saw the breaking on Twitter and my heart sank," Kimmy Robinson said. Robinson devastated to see Texas' trigger law, which was passed by the legislature last session, take effect. Abortion will be illegal in the state.. except to...

