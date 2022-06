There is no doubt Northwestern sends its alumni off to great places, but it’s even clearer that Northwestern provides the perfect environment for female alums to pursue careers in sports. Its membership in the Big Ten allows women to have opportunities on the court while pursuing a top-tier education — sometimes that means pursuing sportscasting in Medill, communications in Annenberg or business in Kellogg. Former Wildcat athletes and students have pursued a variety of careers in the male-dominated sports industry, whether it be on the court, on the sidelines or behind the scenes. Here are some notable alums every Northwestern fan should know.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO