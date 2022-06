Sharks have drawn increasingly closer to land in recent years, but none too many Staten Islanders expect to cross paths with one along the South Shore. Yet that’s exactly what happened to local fisherman Damean Farrell, an Eltingville resident who reeled in a near-four-foot shark off the shore of Oakwood Beach last week. The shark, which Farrell measured at 43 inches, is believed to be a sand tiger shark -- a species which can grow upwards of 10-feet and reach nearly 500 pounds in some regions.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO