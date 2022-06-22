ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will it soar to No.1? Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel SMASHES Australian box office records and takes in a whopping $56.4million making it one of the most successful films of all time

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick sequel is well on it's way to smashing Australian box office records.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the hit film has made an incredible $56.4million Down Under so far, exceeding expectations.

The film is at No.9 in the Australian box office records for the highest-grossing films in the country and has overtaken The Avengers ($53.4m) and Bohemian Rhapsody ($55.3m).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8ekq_0gIjzrIY00
Will it soar to No.1? Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel has SMASHED Australian box office records and has taken in a whopping $56.4million - making it one of the most successful films of all time

The top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in Australia include Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame.

Sitting at No.1 is James Cameron's Avatar which made $115.7 million when it was released back in 2009.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the latest Top Gun grossed $13.8million during its opening weekend in Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFqDU_0gIjzrIY00
The top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in Australia include Titanic (pictured), Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame

Globally, Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $US900million worldwide, Variety reported this week, despite not playing in China or Russia.

The theatrical release was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced cinemas to shut around the world.

Tom Cruise, 59, flies back into action as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the adrenaline-fuelled movie, sharing the screen with Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller.

The story follows Maverick's journey back to the U.S. Navy as he trains young fighter pilots and shows them the ropes.

The success of the blockbuster comes after it was revealed Tom had to be convinced by director Joseph Kosinski before signing on to do the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46d7Wg_0gIjzrIY00
Globally, Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $US900million worldwide, Variety reported this week, despite not playing in China or Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gerk6_0gIjzrIY00
The success of the blockbuster comes after it was revealed Tom had to be convinced by director Joseph Kosinski before signing on to do the film

While shooting the latest Mission: Impossible movie, Joseph flew to Paris and pitched the plot to Tom in between set-ups.

The filmmaker told Polygon: 'I basically had 30 minutes to pitch this film, which I didn't realise when we were flying over.

'But when I got there, I found that Tom really didn't want to make another Top Gun.'

Joseph added: 'It's one of those moments as a director, you have one on every film, where you're on the spot to make a case for why this movie should be made.'

Paramount, alongside Joseph and Tom, wanted the film to focus on Maverick and strived for a character-driven story rather than a generic action movie.

Some fans thought it odd there was no mention of Kelly McGillis's character, Charlie, from the original film, but Jennifer Connelly steps up decently as the love interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rh6Ic_0gIjzrIY00
Tom Cruise, 59, flies back into action as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the adrenaline-fuelled movie, sharing the screen with Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

438K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
