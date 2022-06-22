ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant closed due to multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, drivers advised to use alternative routes

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
 4 days ago
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina – Multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed both sides of Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant and first responders are already on the scene.

Per Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District firefighters, there are injuries in the crash that reportedly happened near Garden Way around 11:25 a.m.

Law enforcement crews, as well as the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, are responding at the scene. Reportedly, a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The responding crews advise drivers to avoid that particular area and use alternate routes until the investigation about the incident is finished and the scene is cleared.

As of now, no additional details are available.

The Charleston Press

