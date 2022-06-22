OBITUARY: Alan Douglas Cheek

WILMINGTON — Alan Douglas Cheek, 67, passed away June 18, 2022 at The Davis Community in Wilmington.

Alan was born April 2, 1955 to June Howard Cheek and Barbara Millikin Cheek in Rockingham.

Alan is survived by a brother, Larry (Cherri) and their three sons, Clifton, Grayson and Baxter; and sister, Claire (Ashley Cox) and their two daughters, Samantha and Courtney.

Alan had a very successful career as a commercial real estate broker, specializing in site selection and acquisition for K-Mart and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

From birth, Alan was quite the character. He never met a stranger and had numerous friends from all the places he lived or visited. Alan lived various times in Rockingham, Winston-Salem, Hamlet and Wilmington, North Carolina, Key West, Florida, Costa Rica and Panama.

Alan loved his many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life forthcoming and we would like for all friends to attend. Please send a message or address for contact and notice of this Celebration to larry@cheekteam.com.

