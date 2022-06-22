ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

OBITUARY: Alan Douglas Cheek

By Andrews Mortuary
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTmoR_0gIjzEJZ00

WILMINGTON — Alan Douglas Cheek, 67, passed away June 18, 2022 at The Davis Community in Wilmington.

Alan was born April 2, 1955 to June Howard Cheek and Barbara Millikin Cheek in Rockingham.

Alan is survived by a brother, Larry (Cherri) and their three sons, Clifton, Grayson and Baxter; and sister, Claire (Ashley Cox) and their two daughters, Samantha and Courtney.

Alan had a very successful career as a commercial real estate broker, specializing in site selection and acquisition for K-Mart and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

From birth, Alan was quite the character. He never met a stranger and had numerous friends from all the places he lived or visited. Alan lived various times in Rockingham, Winston-Salem, Hamlet and Wilmington, North Carolina, Key West, Florida, Costa Rica and Panama.

Alan loved his many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life forthcoming and we would like for all friends to attend. Please send a message or address for contact and notice of this Celebration to larry@cheekteam.com.

Condolences may be shared at andrewsmortuary.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Obituaries
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
State
Florida State
WNCT

Onslow County man facing rape, indecent liberties charges

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a number of sex-related charges after a juvenile girl said she was sexually assaulted several times between ages 14-16. The Onslow County Special Victim’s Unit began a sexual assault investigation on May 12. Dustin Michael James, 25, of Dayrell Drive in Hubert, was identified as […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Cox
WECT

Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed in a car accident on U.S. 74/76 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night at around 9:11 p.m. According to New Hanover/Brunswick County Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving eastbound when it collided with a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the pickup was 25-year-old Brandon Perry from Leland, and the car was driven by 20-year-old Mirella Elliott from Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County law enforcement looking for larceny suspects

CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects from multiple recent larcenies. Chief McKinney with the Cape Carteret Police Department confirmed the two suspects committed the larcenies on two different occasions. McKinney said they stole more than $4,000 worth of merchandise,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Davis Community#K Mart#Lowe S Home Improvement
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off

CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — David Chestnutt, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Chestnutt bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. When he arrived at lottery […]
CLINTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
columbuscountynews.com

Driver Shoots Self During Traffic Stop

The sheriff’s office is investigating after a driver in a traffic stop shot himself in the head Wednesday. In a press release, the CCSO said a deputy on patrol in Evergreen stopped the man for a moving violation in the 10000 block of Haynes Lennon Road. “During the course...
EVERGREEN, NC
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested at a home in Onslow County and are facing several drug-related charges. ON June 16, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team and the Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at 120 Ben […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Traffic checking station leads to drug arrest

ELIZABETHTOWN — A traffic checking station setup on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of one man on drug charges. According to information from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team was conducting the traffic checking station on Hwy. 41 near the Robeson County line. “A vehicle...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two men arrested for making and selling drugs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are behind bars on several drug charges in Onslow County. Onslow County law enforcement officials started to investigate after getting numerous complaints of drug and criminal activity at 120 Ben Williams Road in Jacksonville. They got a warrant and searched the home last Thursday...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy