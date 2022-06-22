Man hospitalized after being hit in head with hammer in North Park

A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after he was hit in the head with a hammer, San Diego police said.

The victim was found bleeding from the head on University Avenue near Herman Avenue in North Park shortly after 5 a.m., said police Officer David O'Brien.

The victim told police he was hit in the head with a hammer by a man who appeared to be in his 30s who was wearing a tank top and shorts.

The injured person was taken to a hospital to be treated. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening. Police are still looking for the assailant, O'Brien said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .