ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man hospitalized after being hit in head with hammer in North Park

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after he was hit in the head with a hammer, San Diego police said.

The victim was found bleeding from the head on University Avenue near Herman Avenue in North Park shortly after 5 a.m., said police Officer David O'Brien.

The victim told police he was hit in the head with a hammer by a man who appeared to be in his 30s who was wearing a tank top and shorts.

The injured person was taken to a hospital to be treated. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening. Police are still looking for the assailant, O'Brien said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Young Man Shot, ‘Not Expected to Survive' After Leaving San Diego Party

An 18-year-old Black man was seriously injured Saturday by a gunshot while riding in a car with friends leaving a party in the College East neighborhood, police said. The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, when the San Diego Police Department received a call about a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Jud Campbell said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. A 44-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle drove through the shrubbery and hit him while he was lying near some bushes in an Encinitas parking lot on Friday afternoon. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust on North El Camino Real [...]
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
O'brien, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

DUI Driver Crashes Into 3 Parked Cars | San Diego

06.23.2022 | 1:29 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the sedan was eastbound on Logan Ave, when he crossed to the opposite side of the street and hit 3 parked vehicles. The collision was so hard, that one SUV was sent to rest on top of the vehicle behind it. The driver was arrested for DUI (Narcotic), and transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. Homeless people pulled the man from the crash after he was sitting in the car, possibly unconscious. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Hospital#Police#Violent Crime
NBC San Diego

Two Women Wounded in Gaslamp Quarter Shooting

Two women are in the hospital Saturday after being shot in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego. San Diego Police officers were called at 10:34 p.m. Friday to Fifth Avenue and F Street where witnesses said an argument began between two groups of people and one suspect shot at the other group, wounding one woman in the torso area and another in the hand, Officer Robert Heims said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA)

40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized after a rear-end collision Wednesday in Ocean Beach. As per the initial information, the two-car crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Serious Injury Hit and Run Collision- Vista

On June 23, 2022, at approximately 8:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station, Traffic Division and Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a serious injury hit and run collision on E. Bobier Drive near the intersection of E. Vista Way. Based on the...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Broadsides Rider, Injures Children Passengers in Backseat in Vista

A 31-year-old man is behind bars Friday following a hit- and-run accident that injured three people — two of them children. The 31-year-old man, driving with three minors under the age of 10 in the back of his Toyota Camry, pulled out of a shopping center and broadsided a motorcycle near East Bobier Drive and East Vista Way around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Brush Fire Sparks in San Ysidro, Spread to Homes

Firefighters were trying to get a handle on a brush fire that spread to nearby homes Thursday in San Ysidro. The fire didn't scorch a large area, but neared several property lines and forced crews on the ground to scramble in an effort to protect homes. At 3:14 p.m., the...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspected Drunk Driver in Deadly National City Crash Just Got Off Probation for DUI: DA

The woman accused of striking and killing two pedestrians – including a teenager – in National City pleaded not guilty on all charges Friday. Tayishe Baltys, 43, is charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of DUI causing injury or death to someone. She entered a not guilty plea on each charge as she appeared in a video conference call from Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy