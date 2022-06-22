ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Wednesday morning shooting in North Charleston fatal for one person, another injured, NCPD says

By Alex Tuhell
 4 days ago
North Charleston, South Carolina – The North Charleston PD confirmed that one person was shot to death while another was injured in a shooting incident that took place Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene to the corner of McKnight and Lowell Drive, they found one male victim with severe shooting injuries lying in the street, the incident report says. The 911 call came in the early morning hours just after 1 a.m.

The 17-year-old shooting victim was immediately transferred to hospital where despite doctors’ efforts to save his life, he died shortly after.

Another victim was also transferred to hospital for treatment, but victim’s life is not in danger and the condition is stable since they only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, several vehicles were damaged as a result of the shootout.

The North Charleston PD said there is ongoing investigation about the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.

More details are expected in the upcoming period.

This is a developing story, stay with us for updates when available.

