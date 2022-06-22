ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State Senator Sues Texas Department of Public Safety for Uvalde Shooting Records

By Alice Tecotzky
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety saying he’s been denied key documents on law enforcement’s response to the school shooting at...

www.thedailybeast.com

Daily Beast

Planned Parenthood, ACLU Seek to Prevent Enforcement of Utah Abortion Trigger Law

Just as no time was wasted in many Republican-controlled states that immediately outlawed abortion with “trigger laws,” Planned Parenthood hasn’t waited to fight back either. Along with the ACLU, the organization filed a complaint in Utah Saturday in hopes of preventing the enforcement of its law that criminalizes abortion in almost every circumstance. The complaint argues that the law, which went into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned, is “flagrantly unconstitutional.” Performing an abortion in Utah is now considered a second-degree felony in most cases, the complaint says, with a prison sentence of between one to 15 years per abortion. Planned Parenthood and the limited amount of other providers stopped performing abortions beyond the state’s exemptions. But if given the relief it’s filing for, it would continue, the complaint says.
UTAH STATE
Daily Beast

Arizona Police Fire Tear Gas at Abortion-Rights Protesters After ‘Multiple Warnings’

Arizona police fired tear gas at a crowd protesting the U.S. Supreme Court decision to scuttle the abortion protections of Roe v. Wade—after demonstrators began banging on the doors and windows of the state Senate. Hundreds of people gathering at the state Capitol on Friday—a scene that played out in cities across the nation. Police justified its use of force on protestors exhibiting “riotous” behavior, listing seven memorials and public places that sustained damage. “Troopers exercised patience and application of tactics in Wesley Bolin Plaza as some people unwisely brought children to the protest turned unlawful assembly,” the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “After multiple warnings, and notifications of trespass and unlawful assembly, state troopers deployed gas and strategically moved to clear the plaza.” Arizona has two laws on the book making abortion illegal that could take effect as a result of the high court decision.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Beast

Wisconsin Governor Says He’ll Stop State Abortion Ban From Being Enforced

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) has vowed to use his powers as governor to prevent his state’s century-old abortion ban from being enforced. Evers said late Friday that he will not appoint district attorneys who would enforce the ban and will use his clemency powers to free anyone jailed under the ban, according to the Associated Press. Wisconsin adopted the near total abortion ban in 1849, a year after it became a state, and it was later voided in 1973 when Roe v. Wade deemed abortion a constitutional right. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision to reverse Roe, Wisconsin’s 1849 law, which lawmakers voted against repealing Wednesday, will enact severe abortion restrictions across the state. Evers also told the AP that he hopes the Wisconsin Justice Department will file a lawsuit to put the ban on hold temporarily.
WISCONSIN STATE

