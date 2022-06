OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO