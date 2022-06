Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 21, 2022 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") ((GL) GL GLIOF (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Hong as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately to replace Mr. Guy Bourgeois whom has acted as the Company's interim CFO since May 13, 2022. Mr. Hong was recently appointed to Gold Lion's board of directors on May 20, 2022.

