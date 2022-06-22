ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolinians to be very careful as yet another phishing scam directs recipients to a site that looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits portal, SC Department of Employment and Workforce says

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
 4 days ago
South Carolina – In the last few years, dozens of online scams were reported by South Carolina agencies, scams which are most often designed to steal money from people’s bank accounts or simply steal people’s personal information.

Now, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce informed the public for yet another phishing scam that has been reported my dozens of Palmetto State residents lately. Per the agency, the scammers send a text message with a link that directs the recipient to a site that looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits portal, however, the department says the link does not direct users to the correct site.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said that those who had already entered their login credentials to the fake website, to immediately login to their MyBenefits portal and change their password.

The agency says they are unaware of any monetary loss from the scam, but says anyone with concerns they may have been a victim of identity theft should fill a report with their local police department and fill out the ID theft form on the SCDEW website.

SCDEW is reminding you to not click on any links that are not verified and associated with its department.

