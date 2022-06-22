ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

Vehicle is stolen by juveniles, later it is wrecked

 4 days ago

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Central Dispatch advised police at 12:02 p.m. that caller was on the line about her vehicle being stolen from a residence on Breeden Street. Minutes later, Central Dispatch said the vehicle had wrecked on Hwy 9 near Marlboro Electric Cooperative. Police observed two...

