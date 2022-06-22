ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 22ND, 2022

 4 days ago

MT. VERNON, IL — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 42-year-old Gregory Minor of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for...

wfcnnews.com

Suspect shot by police following overnight home invasion in Mt. Vernon

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Police are investigating after a home invasion in Mount Vernon led to an officer involved shooting overnight. According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, at 11:54 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Wescott Street for the report of an armed home invasion.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, June 24th, 2022

A 29-year-old Ottawa man, Brandon Stange, was arrested by State Police for possession of a controlled substance and possession of adult cannabis in a vehicle. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were brought to jail on outstanding warrants. 36-year-old Carolyn Pribble of Richmond Height Mobile Home...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 22-year-old Salem man on drug and theft charges after they were called to a home on Maulding Drive Wednesday night where the occupant reported items had been stolen. Kelby Firnhaber of Markland Drive was identified as the man responsible. Centralia Police say he was allegedly found in possession of the alleged victim’s watch. Firnhaber was later found in possession of methamphetamine and four different types of narcotic pills along with drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police seeking suspect in hit and run crash and three stolen vehicles

Area police departments are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash and three stolen vehicle cases that are believed to be related. Salem Police say the series of incidents began when a City of Salem Public Works pickup truck was involved in a hit and run crash at Blair and South College. The city truck, which turned out to be stolen from the public works yards, fled the area.
SALEM, IL
Bluford, IL
Bonnie, IL
Mount Vernon, IL
Jefferson County, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Jefferson County, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman arrested for burglary broken up in progress

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for burglary after she was allegedly discovered inside a business just north of Salem early Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived they say Jolee Graham of South Maple had left the Sale Barn on Route 37 and Tonti Road and...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two injured in head-on crash on North Broadway in Salem

Salem Police say both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on North Broadway near Chuck’s Place early Saturday afternoon. Salem Police say a northbound car driven by 64-year-old Susan Griffin of Decatur crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit a southbound car head-on driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Jornd of Alma Hatchery Road in Salem. Police report Jornd try to swerve to avoid the Griffin car but was unable to do so.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man sentenced to five years in prison after failing drug court

A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to five years in prison after his probation was revoked for participation in the drug court program. Billy Self had sentencing on a residential burglary charge placed on hold while he participated in the Marion County Drug Court Program. The charge would have been dismissed with the successful completion of the program.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

House fire rekindles in Centralia overnight

A house that was badly damaged by fire Friday morning caught fire again just before midnight. Centralia City Firefighters were called back to the home at 528 South Maple Street just before midnight when flames were found shooting out from around the front door. The fire is believed to have rekindled. To hopefully avoid any future problems, the remaining ceilings were pulled down to expose the blown in insulation to make sure none of it was smoldering.
CENTRALIA, IL
#Vernon#Jcso#Mt Vernon Police#Jcjc
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Salem men stabbed during fight; both arrested for domestic battery

Salem Police arrested both men involved in a fight that resulted in stab and cut wounds to both with a kitchen knife. Police say 21-year-old Mason Allison of South Broadway and 22-year-old Dalyn Opolony of West Warmoth got into the altercation at the home they were sharing on West Warmoth early Friday morning. Both ended up going to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of stab and cut wounds.
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Deadly...
STEELE, MO
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
southernillinoisnow.com

Two pickup truck crash results in death Thursday morning

A State Police accident reconstructionist is currently investigating a head-on crash between two pickup trucks that occurred on Route 37 South of Salem near the Sassafras Road intersection. Preliminary information indicates one of the drivers was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other pickup...
SALEM, IL
wmix94.com

Reckless homicide defendant denied leave from the state as part of bond request

CLINTON COUNTY, IL — A judge in Clinton County Wednesday denied a 20-year-old defendant’s motion to modify the conditions of her bond in a reckless homicide case. Hadlee Grogan is free on $15,000 cash bond in the 2022 case charging her in connection with a one-vehicle crash in January that claimed the life of her 14-year-old passenger Jarron Haberer.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Magic 95.1

Pedestrian killed Tuesday on Route 13 near Marion

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) — A Marion man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car. At about 11:00 p.m., Marion Police say Louis Hayes, 40, was struck near the intersection of Route 13 and Old Bainbridge Trail. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of...
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Marion man hit and killed by vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been pronounced dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle on Illinois Route 13. The accident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail. Police say Louis Ryan Hayes, 40, of Marion, was found...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Two arrests in Carbondale murder investigation

A Mississippi man faces two murder charges in connection to the death of a woman in Carbondale in May. Carbondale Police say 42-year old Jamar Boyd of Hollandale, Mississippi was arrested and is currently being held in Mississippi. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Curtis, who was reported missing May 3rd and found dead May 9th at a home in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
wrul.com

Reported Burglary in Carmi

On Tuesday at around 2PM Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to a report of a burglary that had taken place at 1484 County Road 1400 E in Carmi. He met with Richard Kearney who reported that his storage building on the property had been intruded at some point earlier in the day. Kearney stated that a gold 1971 Honda 100 motorcycle was missing from the storage unit, reporting that the vehicle was worth somewhere between $300 and $750. After further surveying the building he also noted that multiple radiators also appeared to be missing. No further information about this incident has been made available at this time.
CARMI, IL

