March 13th, 2011 marked one of the darker days in IMPACT Wrestling’s history — or at least one of the most notorious. That was the day Impact Wrestling, known at the time as Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, put on a pay-per-View known as Victory Road. The highly-anticipated main event of the PPV for the TNA Heavyweight Championship was set to be the third singles match between Jeff Hardy and Sting, who had faced off twice before with Hardy winning the first match and Sting winning the second. On this night, however, Hardy showed up intoxicated, and it was immediately obvious that he was in no state to compete when he stumbled his way out to the ring. Eric Bischoff had to go out and inform Sting and Hardy of a new finish for the match.

