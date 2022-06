MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Performing an abortion is now a crime in Alabama – punishable by as much as life in prison. Senior U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson had blocked that 2019 law from taking effect, citing Roe v. Wade. On Friday, the judge and lawyers in the case held a conference call. But there was little to discuss. All involved agreed the judge had no choice to dissolve the order – which he did – in light of Friday’s 6-3 Supreme Court decision striking down Roe.

