Chicago, IL

June 22 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

By Al Yellon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese articles have proved popular, so I’m going to keep writing them. Please note that this doesn’t mean I want any of these players back on the Cubs; it’s simply acknowledging that these four are popular among Cubs fans and worth keeping track of. Javier...

Buster Olney terrifies Yankees fans with Aaron Judge predictions

Just ahead of the Arbitration That Simply Will Not Get Canceled, Yankees star Aaron Judge is surely doing some thinking. Luckily for the Yanks, all that thinking seems to end with the right/center fielder returning on a mega-deal at the end of the season. But that’s not what ESPN’s Buster...
Dodgers lose key reliever to season-ending injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a 4-1 road victory over the defending champion Atlanta Braves on Friday night (in Freddie Freeman’s emotional return), but they lost a very important player to a season-ending injury in the process. Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson suffered a torn ACL while trying to field...
Cubs at Pirates Game Briefly Delayed Due to an Unclear Situation in Bullpen

There was a bit of a mysterious situation early in Thursday’s series finale between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. After Chicago starter Justin Steele threw his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, trainers for both clubs ran out to the Cubs bullpen. Whenever trainers get involved, it’s safe to assume there is some type of medical issue.
Cubs' Young experiences medical situation during game

Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young became lightheaded during Thursday's game against the Pirates, manager David Ross told reporters in Pittsburgh, leading to a delay in the game. Play halted for several minutes in the bottom of the first inning as two Cubs trainers and one Pirates trainers went out to the bullpen.
One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
Bleacher Report names Braves biggest trade chip ahead of the deadline

Alex Anthopoulos has already said he will be looking to add a left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline. It could be a second baseman to platoon with Arcia or it could be an outfielder, given the uncertainty surrounding Eddie Rosario and even Michael Harris II if he begins to regress. Atlanta also might be interested in a right-handed bullpen arm or perhaps even a frontline starter, especially if things don’t work out the way they hope leading up to the trade deadline.
Paul Goldschmidt Matches Albert Pujols In Cardinals History

Paul Goldschmidt has been on a tear since the month of May began. The St. Louis Cardinals slugging first baseman earned himself National League Player of the Month honors for May and has not skipped a beat since the calendar switched over to June. After missing Tuesday’s game due to...
Matt Carpenter sent to Yankees' bench on Thursday evening

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Giancarlo Stanton was named Thursday's designated hitter, Joey Gallo was moved to right, and Aaron Hicks was chosen as New York's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant...
Maple Leafs & Blackhawks Have Pieces to Produce Offseason Blockbuster

At any given time, there will be two main subsections of teams in the NHL — those poised to contend and the rest. Case in point, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks. As one continues fine-tuning its current core with the ultimate prize in mind, the other has finally accepted its reality as a rebuild. It’s being at either extreme that makes it easy to find mutual benefit when it comes to doing business together.
Telling Comment On Matt Nagy: Fans React

Matt Nagy lasted four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears before he was fired. In the months since his firing, all kinds of stories about the former head coach has been told. However, the latest doesn't paint the new Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach in a good light.
Blackhawks reportedly hiring Luke Richardson as new head coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to hire Montreal Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson as their next head coach, according to multiple published reports.Frank Seravalli with The Daily Faceoff first reported the news.Richardson, 53, would replace interim head coach Derek King, who took over in November when the Blackhawks fired Jeremy Colliton after a disastrous 1-9-2 start to the season. The Blackhawks finished the season 27-33-10 under King.Since then, the Blackhawks have promoted interim general manager Kyle Davidson to the full-time job.Richardson would become the team's 40th head coach, and will be tasked with returning the franchise to Stanley Cup contention, after the Blackhawks missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons.An assistant for the Canadiens for the past four seasons, he has also been an assistant coach for the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the NHL, and the Binghamton Senators in the AHL.A seventh-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1987, Richardson  spent 21 seasons as a defenseman, playing 1,417 games for the Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Senators.
Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over White Sox into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (32-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-35, third in the AL Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -171, Orioles +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox leading the series 1-0. Chicago has a 15-19 record...
