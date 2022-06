WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – A Texas man is facing drug charges after a Lake County Sheriff's canine discovers over two kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop in Waukegan Friday afternoon. The Lake County Sheriff's Deputy conducted the stop for a traffic violation around 1:15 p.m. on a vehicle on Greenwood Avenue at the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan. During the traffic stop, Lake County Sheriff's Canine, Duke, conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle and indicated there was contraband inside the vehicle, police said. Sheriff's deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a bag located on the floor...

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO