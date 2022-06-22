ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in vandalism at downtown coffee shop

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego police arrested a man on suspicion of felony vandalism early Wednesday after a window at a coffee shop was broken.

The vandal yanked several parking meters out of their concrete footings and threw them through the window of the Achilles Coffee Roasters on B Street near Eighth Avenue shortly before 2:45 a.m., said police Officer David O’Brien.

The business was closed at the time.

Police located a person they identified as a suspect and arrested him, O'Brien said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

