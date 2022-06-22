ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

COVID-19 vaccine for youth

KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccine for youth now available in Jackson County, Oregon. Two vaccines have been authorized--Pfizer which is 1/10 of...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Local non-profit begins renovations for local Grants Pass homeowner

Grants Pass - Today Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley began their ‘Dreams of Home’ initiative to renovate the homes of people in need. The non-profit’s mission is to provide essential home repairs and accessibility alterations. The Grants Pass homeowner is getting her front porch and back patio remodeled,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley

Local non-profit begins renovations for local Grants Pass homeowner. Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley began their ‘Dreams of Home’ initiative to renovate the homes of people in need. The non-profit’s mission is to provide essential home repairs and accessibility alterations.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Illegal grow enforcement brings $66,000 in fines, 2864 plants

EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- Weapons, cash and body armor are part of an Eagle Point illegal marijuana law enforcement effort this week. Oregon State Police (OSP) say their Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team had assistance from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department (MPD) and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) yesterday when they served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Road in Eagle Point.
EAGLE POINT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Jackson County, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Jackson County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Society
Jackson County, OR
Vaccines
County
Jackson County, OR
Jackson County, OR
Government
KDRV

Rooster Park to open this weekend in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Rooster Park is scheduled to open this weekend in time for the Rooster Crow Festival, with help from federal, state and local partners. As part of the U.S. Secretary of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT), the Washington National Guard's 176" Engineer Company deployed to Rogue River to help complete the project.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Rogue

Rogue is a very handsome and friendly boy. He is about 1-2 years old and weighs about 75 pounds. Rogue is a Lab/Husky mix, so you know he's got some personality! He's still a bit puppy-ish and loves to play, but since he doesn't like to share his toys with other dogs, he'll probably do best as the only dog in the home. Rogue can be a little bit territorial over the things he loves - like sticks and balls - and had to come back to the shelter after he just couldn't quite figure out how to share. Another quirky thing about his play style is that he is very vocal. If you have a Husky - you know what we're talking about. Sometimes it seems like he's growling, but he really just has lots to say while he's playing. This vocalizing is actually a common trait in dogs' play style, but it's easily misunderstood. It's all about his excitement and happiness in playing! Because of this, Rogue doesn't do well with kids in the household, and cats don't seem to love it either. The bottom line is that this guy is totally a people-dog and just needs the right person to spend his life with. If you have an active lifestyle and want a smart, loyal dog to be your best buddy, come meet Rogue! He's very eager to show you how smart and playful he is. Plus, he'll be easy to train to do other fun things, since he's very treat motivated and eager to please. His adoption fee is $150, plus $25 for an annual dog license if you live in Jackson County. For more information, or to schedule a time to meet Rogue, please call the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 541-774-6654 and press 0 to be transferred to a staff person.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Almost 4,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Cave Junction bust

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore-- Another illegal Marijuana site has been taken down according to Oregon State Police. On Thursday, June 23, Oregon State Police and the Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KDRV

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy