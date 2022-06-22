COVID-19 vaccine for youth

Rogue is a very handsome and friendly boy. He is about 1-2 years old and weighs about 75 pounds. Rogue is a Lab/Husky mix, so you know he's got some personality! He's still a bit puppy-ish and loves to play, but since he doesn't like to share his toys with other dogs, he'll probably do best as the only dog in the home. Rogue can be a little bit territorial over the things he loves - like sticks and balls - and had to come back to the shelter after he just couldn't quite figure out how to share. Another quirky thing about his play style is that he is very vocal. If you have a Husky - you know what we're talking about. Sometimes it seems like he's growling, but he really just has lots to say while he's playing. This vocalizing is actually a common trait in dogs' play style, but it's easily misunderstood. It's all about his excitement and happiness in playing! Because of this, Rogue doesn't do well with kids in the household, and cats don't seem to love it either. The bottom line is that this guy is totally a people-dog and just needs the right person to spend his life with. If you have an active lifestyle and want a smart, loyal dog to be your best buddy, come meet Rogue! He's very eager to show you how smart and playful he is. Plus, he'll be easy to train to do other fun things, since he's very treat motivated and eager to please. His adoption fee is $150, plus $25 for an annual dog license if you live in Jackson County. For more information, or to schedule a time to meet Rogue, please call the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 541-774-6654 and press 0 to be transferred to a staff person.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO