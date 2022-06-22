ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Why Aussies who work from home are going to have a VERY painful time doing their tax returns: 'Be much more prepared'

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Australians who work from home will no longer be able to claim a shortcut method when they put in their tax return next year.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, professionals have been able to claim a flat 80 cent-an-hour rate for their expenses instead of having to manually add them up.

The shortcut was meant to have ended on June 30, 2021 but the Australian Taxation Office extended it for another year as Sydney and Melbourne were placed into long lockdowns.

With Delta outbreaks no longer forcing people to work from home, from July 1 the convenient 80-cent an hour method will no longer be available.

Instead, those working from home will be required to keep their electricity, internet and phone bills and manually add up their expenses to claim a lower 52-cent an hour deduction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjpuV_0gIjv0c800
Australians who work from home will no longer be able to claim a shortcut method when they put in their tax return next year. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, professionals have been able to claim a flat 80 cent-an-hour rate for their expenses instead of having to manually add them up (pictured is a stock image)

Tax agent H&R Block's director of tax communications Mark Chapman said those still working from home would need to get into a habit of keeping their receipts.

What's changing on July 1?

Under the outgoing 80-cent an hour method, those working from home can claim a flat rate without having to manually add up their expenses

But from July 1, that shortcut will no longer be available

That means those working from home will have to claim a lower 52-cent an hour rate and manually add up their electricity and heating bills related to a set floorspace, along with phone expenses and furniture depreciation

The Australian Taxation Office is advising everyone in that position to keep records of all hours worked at home, receipts for all depreciating assets and equipment used when working at home and records of work-related use of your assets

'It does mean from the first of July, basically taxpayers are going to have to be much more prepared,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

'They're going to have to have it at front of mind that they need to keep copies of their documentation.

'You don't want to get to this time next year and you suddenly realise, "Oh, I've not kept copies of any documentation therefore I'm not potentially going to be able to claim".'

The existing 80-cent an hour rule will still be available for those filing their tax return for the 2021-22 financial year.

'If you're doing your tax return for this year, you don't need to worry about it,' Mr Chapman said.

'If you relied on that 80-cent rate, you're going to face a large adjustment as we move into the new tax year because you will have to keep considerably more records.'

Mr Chapman said the tax office made the wrong decision to axe the convenient but temporary 80-cent an hour method, even though it typically yielded a smaller return and therefore put less pressure on government revenue.

'I certainly don't think it was too costly because it usually produced a lower deduction so it was probably advantageous to the ATO,' he said.

'The ATO takes the view that the pandemic is over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461UfX_0gIjv0c800
Australian Taxation Office assistant commissioner Tim Loh said a new method was likely to announced later this year for those working from home

'If the ATO does think that everyone's going to be heading back to an office, they're probably mistaken.'

Australian Taxation Office assistant commissioner Tim Loh said a new method was likely to announced later this year for those working from home.

'We are looking to modernise the working from home methods for the 2022-23 financial year and we will consult as we always do and expect to be able to provide information about this later in the calendar year,' he said.

H&R Block calculated those using the 52-cent an hour method, on average, yielded tax refunds of $2,600 compared with $1,100 for those who used the outgoing 80 cent an hour method.

From July 1, those working from home seeking a tax refund will need to use the 52-cent an hour fixed cost method and add up their expenses for lighting, heating or cooling their work area in the home and a depreciation in the value of their furniture.

But depreciation on computers and mobile phones have to be submitted manually under the actual cost method.

Individuals have until October 31 to lodge their tax returns for 2021-22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqAJz_0gIjv0c800
Tax agent H&R Block's director of tax communications Mark Chapman said those still working from home would need to get into a habit of keeping their receipts (pictured is a Zoom room in a NSW home)

What can be claimed on tax?

* Small capital items such as furniture and computer equipment costing less than $300 can be written off in full immediately they don’t need to be depreciated

* Heating, cooling and lighting bills

* Costs of cleaning your home working area, including cleaning products or payment for a domestic cleaner if required

* Depreciation of home office furniture and fittings

* Depreciation of office equipment and computers

* Costs of repairing home office equipment, furniture and furnishings

* Computer consumables like printer ink and stationery

* Mobile and landline phone and internet expenses

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Postman says his 'life has been turned upside down' after his bank account went £1MILLION overdrawn due to Barclays error - and ALL his direct debits were cancelled

A Royal Mail postman has told how his ‘life has been turned upside down’ since Barclays wrongly told him that his two bank accounts were nearly £1million overdrawn. Azhar Bhutta, 38, who normally has around £1,000 in his current account saw the blunder when he logged on to his Barclays app on his mobile phone on Monday last week.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Inflation-busting NY couple with nine children who own their own home and have zero debt spend just $364 a month by growing their own vegetables, buying in bulk and shopping with restaurant supply stores

A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Reserve Bank governor gives a telling clue on how big next Tuesday's interest rate hike is going to be - as he doubles down on 'boomer fantasy' warning pay rises could lead to an inflation disaster

Australia's most powerful banker has hinted interest rates will rise sharply in the coming months but won't go as high as financial markets are expecting. Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe told a Friday night inflation discussion in Zurich, moderated by Swiss bank UBS, that while inflation was likely to keep climbing, it would start moderating in 2023 as Covid and computer chip supply constraints were resolved.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Tax Deductions#Working From Home#Tax Rate#Aussies#Australians#Delta
Daily Mail

Farmer calls on Aussie shoppers to BOYCOTT Woolworths and Coles and reveals how you can save up to 60 per cent on fresh fruit and vegetables - as supermarkets hit back

Aussie farmers claim families can save hundreds of dollars on fresh fruit and vegetables by buying them away from major supermarkets. As Australia's cost of living crisis continues, fresh food prices have come under the spotlight after rising above the rate of inflation. The latest CPI figures showed the cost...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Outrage as principal at one of Australia's most expensive schools is allowed to install a luxury plunge pool at his private residence: 'Doesn't pass the pub test'

A principal of one of the country's richest schools has been slammed over plans to build a luxurious plunge pool at his on-site residence. The King's School headmaster Tony George received council approval to install the two-by-three-metre pool on the campus at North Parramatta, in western Sydney, on Friday. The...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

438K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy