UK weather forecast LIVE – Brits to bask in glorious 27C sunshine as Met Office warns rain & thunder to hit Glastonbury

FESTIVAL goers are in for a SCORCHING start to Glastonbury, but experts have reported that this heatwave may end in thunderstorms.

Just a week after Brits experienced sweltering 34C temperatures, the weather is once again heating up, with temperatures reaching 28C.

For those attending Glastonbury, it will be slightly cooler but still pleasant.

Met Office Deputy Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “You should plan for both sunhats and raincoats for this year’s festival.

“There will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday across the South West, although there could be a bit more cloud later in the day, and temperatures will reach 26C or 27C. The dry, sunny and warm theme will continue through Thursday.

“However, from Friday onwards the weather will become more unsettled.

"There is a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Glastonbury area on both Friday and Saturday, although these should be quick moving, some surface water might accumulate at times.

"Temperatures will start to dip as we go through the end of the week returning to near normal for the time of year, with highs likely around 18-20C.

“Sunday is expected to be mostly dry and bright at first but with showers once again developing through the morning, some of which could be heavy, and possibly thundery. The unsettled pattern is expected to continue to dominate into the start of next week.”

Top tips for Hay fever sufferers

The pollen levels across the UK are very high at the moment.

While this usually means the sun is out and the weather is warm, it can lead to some serious discomfort for Hay Fever sufferers, so here are some tips from the NHS to help.

put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

stay indoors whenever possible

keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth

buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter

try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to do your normal activities

London’s outlook for Wednesday

Londoners are set for a glorious day tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are set to reach the high 20s, as the summer well and truly gets underway

“A fine day with any overnight mist or fog patches quickly clearing. Long sunny periods throughout, with some fair weather cloud. Feeling very warm. Maximum temperature 28 C.”

Manchester outlook tomorrow

Manchester residents will enjoy a nice day tomorrow, as temperatures continue to rise across the country.

The area will be sunny, with highs of 24C

“Any early mist and low cloud will swiftly clear leaving a fine and dry day with plenty of lengthy sunny spells. Remaining warm. Maximum temperature 24 °C.”

Remember to protect your eyes in the summer sunshine

Eyes are 10 times more sensitive than skin.

UV rays can have serious lasting damage on the eyes and increase your chances of developing cataracts, the number one cause of blindness in the world.

The Met Office offers ways to protect your eyes from UV rays including good quality sunglasses that keep out 99 percent of the sun’s rays.

In pictures: Brits enjoy evening sunshine

The sun is out again, and with that Brits are enjoying the warm weather

Like last week, this week will see rising temperatures before thunderstorms takeover.

Thursday could see temperatures of 28C in some parts of the south.

Evening outlook: Dry, warm and sunny across England and Wales

For those looking to enjoy and evening stroll, this evening will be perfect.

England and Wales will remain dry, warm and sunny throughout the evening.

Scotland will be noticeably colder, with the chance of rain.

HUGE solar storm could cause CHAOS on Earth

A solar flare, which is an explosion on the sun’s surface, has DOUBLED in size.

NASA explains: “The explosive heat of a solar flare can’t make it all the way to our globe, but electromagnetic radiation and energetic particles certainly can.

“Solar flares can temporarily alter the upper atmosphere creating disruptions with signal transmission from, say, a GPS satellite to Earth causing it to be off by many yards.”

A solar storm can emit amazing northern lights and can disrupt phone signals and satellites.

What is heat exhaustion?

As we get hotter, our blood vessels open up, which lowers blood pressure.

This means the heart has to work harder in order to circulate blood, causing milder symptoms like swollen feat or heat rash.

It also affects our levels of fluids and salt through sweating, and alters the balance of them in our bodies.

When this is combined with decreased blood pressure, heat exhaustion can result.

The symptoms include nausea, dizziness, muscle weakness, sweating, cool and clammy skin, irritability and confusion.

A key sign is body temperature going above 41C – which can occur within 10 to 15 minutes of being in hot weather, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pollen levels ‘very high’ across the country today

According to the BBC, pollen levels are very high all across England today.

This will undoubtedly lead to a tough time for hay fever sufferers.

In order to lessen the effects of hay fever, make sure to avoid grassy areas and wash your face regularly.

You can also try putting vaseline around your noise, it will catch the pollen.

The summer solstice at Glastonbury

Crowds visited Glastonbury Tor to celebrate the last night before the summer solstice today.

As the sun reached its highest point over the Tropic of Cancer, crowds flocked to Stone Henge and Glastonbury Tor to celebrate.

The sun reached its peak at 5:13am EDT.

Those celebrating witnessed magical scenes as the sun rose early this morning for the longest day of the year.

Credit: Lee Thomas

Pollen levels 'very high' across the country today

According to the BBC, pollen levels are very high all across England today.

This will undoubtedly lead to a tough time for hay fever sufferers.

In order to lessen the effects of hay fever, make sure to avoid grassy areas and wash your face regularly.

You can also try putting vaseline around your noise, it will catch the pollen.

Manchester’s outlook for Tuesday

The Met Office has released today’s forecast for Manchester.

Those who live in the area are in for a pleasant day, with a small chance of showers.

“Tuesday will be a fine day with the best of the warm sunshine in the south. Cloudier in the north, with a small risk isolated afternoon showers over higher ground. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”

Weekend outlook: Thunder to return

In what is seemingly becoming a pattern, rain is set to return to the UK this weekend, after a scorching week.

According to the Met Office, Brits can expect highs of 28C on Thursday, before rain and thunderstorms set in over the weekend.

"Mostly dry on Thursday and warm, locally hot in the south. Turning unsettled on Friday and Saturday with showers, heavy locally thundery and some longer spells of rain. Becoming cooler."

Rain to hit this weekend for Brits

Looks as though this weekend could be a wash out.

Temperatures are going to dip again as rain hits, with highs of around 19C in the south east with lows of 10C.