ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyonville, OR

CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRIMES, FOUND ALONG FREEWAY

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

A Canyonville man was jailed for drug crimes, after being located along the freeway Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur of the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said the arrest is in regards to a previous investigation by detectives. McArthur said in January of this year, a search warrant was served...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Police seize nearly 4,000 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

Josephine County, Ore. — Yesterday, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 56-year old was called in for being disorderly at a business in the 1500 block of Southeast Stephens. He was contacted by officers and advised that he was trespassed for life per the store’s wishes. An hour later, the suspect returned and allegedly acted disorderly by yelling at employees and customers.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
State
California State
Douglas County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Canyonville, OR
Canyonville, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT

Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged assault and weapon incident on Thursday. An SPD report said at about 6:50 a.m. 32-year old Jonathan Parson was taken into custody after trying to get into multiple locked vehicles, causing a disturbance and assaulting a victim with a small dagger, cutting him in the forehead, in the 300 block of East Central. Parson reportedly resisted arrest as well. He was medically cleared at CHI Mercy Medical Center before being taken to corrections.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KDRV

Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
CANYONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding a man with a black handgun who allegedly pointed it at a victim’s vehicle which was in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana Plants#Dint#Douglas County Sheriff
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZE GUNS, U.S CURRENCY DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (June 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Medford Police Department undergoes active shooter training

Medford, Ore. — This week, Medford Police Department trained on active shooter response. "Every year our SWAT team puts a significant amount of effort into creating the most realistic training environment based on current information and tactics," MPD stated. "The training is attended by detectives and officers from various divisions, including Patrol, School Resource, Traffic and Livability Team."
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 24

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 22, 6:36 a.m., 1000 block So. Broadway, 21-year old Raymond Kryssing charged with DWS Misdemeanor, “Kryssing cited in lieu of custody.”. Bike Theft. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 22, 9:09 a.m., 700 block No....
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DRIVING VIOLATIONS

A Roseburg man was cited for driving violations by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. officers witnessed the 39-year old driving near the intersection of Northeast Klamath Avenue and Northeast Winchester Street. An officer was able to identify the man from previous contacts with him. The officer determined that the man’s license had been suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fentanyl Overdoses in the Bay Area, June 23

CBPD release – On the afternoon of June 20, 2022, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to 3 reports of drug overdoses, one of which was fatal. In all cases, we suspect the overdoses were the result of the powerful drug Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The frequency of drug overdoses seen by our departments as well as other local first responders has seemingly doubled. CBFD Battalion Chief Steve Takis reported his department administered Naloxone (a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose) 29 times in 2021, but has already administered Naloxone 25 times during 2022. In June alone, North Coos Dispatch center has had 6 overdose reports in the Coos Bay and North Bend area, with 4 coming on June 20 and 21. The dangers of Fentanyl and other opioids are not reserved for only those using the drugs, but pose a risk to those who may be in close proximity as well. The Coos Bay Police Department urges the public to be cautious, and call 911 if they suspect someone is using or overdosing on these types of drugs since exposure in even tiny amounts can be extremely dangerous and even fatal. Please read more about the dangers and signs of overdose of Fentanyl at: https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html.
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE SEEKING PAIR FOLLOWING ELUDE AND ESCAPE INCIDENT

Sutherlin Police are seeking two people following an elude and escape incident on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 11:40 a.m. an officer saw 40-year old Shannon McKeehan at a business in the 1400 block of West Central Avenue, and knew there was a warrant for her arrest. 49-year old Sean Bauer was the driver of the vehicle. The officer said he contacted both at a close distance and made eye contact with both. The officer told McKeehan that she was under arrest. The woman allegedly gave a false name. She and the male suspect fled the scene after being advised to stop multiple times.
SUTHERLIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy