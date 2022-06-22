Indiana counties with the most pre-war homes

( STACKER ) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Indiana with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#30. Vigo County

– Homes built before 1939: 24.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.5%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 47,351

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Shelby County

– Homes built before 1939: 24.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.1%

– Median year built: 1968

– Total homes: 19,395

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Adams County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.3%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 13,328

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Newton County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.3%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 6,101

William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clay County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.2%

– Median year built: 1971

– Total homes: 11,773

Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Montgomery County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.1%

– Median year built: 1967

– Total homes: 16,709

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. DeKalb County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.6%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 18,162

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Noble County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 20,659

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Carroll County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.9%

– Median year built: 1965

– Total homes: 9,643

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pulaski County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.7%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 6,119

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wayne County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%

– Median year built: 1960

– Total homes: 31,446

Canva

#19. Knox County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.6%

– Median year built: 1964

– Total homes: 17,155

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fulton County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.0%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 9,743

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Henry County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.5%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 21,233

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Union County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.9%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 3,266

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wells County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.0%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 11,923

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Warren County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.1%

– Median year built: 1967

– Total homes: 3,760

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fountain County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.9%

– Median year built: 1963

– Total homes: 7,937

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tipton County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%

– Median year built: 1962

– Total homes: 7,021

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Blackford County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.1%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 6,013

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Vermillion County

– Homes built before 1939: 33.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.0%

– Median year built: 1962

– Total homes: 7,512

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wabash County

– Homes built before 1939: 34.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.5%

– Median year built: 1960

– Total homes: 14,162

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clinton County

– Homes built before 1939: 34.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.5%

– Median year built: 1957

– Total homes: 13,376

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jay County

– Homes built before 1939: 35.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.1%

– Median year built: 1960

– Total homes: 9,253

Canva

#6. Cass County

– Homes built before 1939: 37.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.0%

– Median year built: 1954

– Total homes: 16,362

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Miami County

– Homes built before 1939: 38.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.2%

– Median year built: 1958

– Total homes: 15,398

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Huntington County

– Homes built before 1939: 39.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.8%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 16,110

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benton County

– Homes built before 1939: 39.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.3%

– Median year built: 1953

– Total homes: 3,917

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Randolph County

– Homes built before 1939: 41.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.9%

– Median year built: 1952

– Total homes: 11,711

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rush County

– Homes built before 1939: 41.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.4%

– Median year built: 1952

– Total homes: 7,503

