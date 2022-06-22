ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana counties with the most pre-war homes

By Stacker
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

( STACKER ) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A671N_0gIjtvTM00

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Indiana with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

You may also like: Where people in Indiana are moving to most https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0gIjtvTM00

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#30. Vigo County

– Homes built before 1939: 24.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.5%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 47,351 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ncl94_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Shelby County

– Homes built before 1939: 24.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.1%
– Median year built: 1968
– Total homes: 19,395 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCO94_0gIjtvTM00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Adams County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.3%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 13,328 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsXUh_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Newton County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.5%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.3%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 6,101 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zC3nH_0gIjtvTM00

William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clay County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 16.2%
– Median year built: 1971
– Total homes: 11,773

You may also like: Best private high schools in Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eT601_0gIjtvTM00

Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Montgomery County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.1%
– Median year built: 1967
– Total homes: 16,709 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtPnS_0gIjtvTM00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. DeKalb County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 16.6%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 18,162 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10asYE_0gIjtvTM00

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Noble County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 20,659 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OB9po_0gIjtvTM00

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Carroll County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.9%
– Median year built: 1965
– Total homes: 9,643 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i8vp_0gIjtvTM00

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pulaski County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.7%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 6,119

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnPdO_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wayne County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%
– Median year built: 1960
– Total homes: 31,446 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6uOi_0gIjtvTM00

Canva

#19. Knox County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.6%
– Median year built: 1964
– Total homes: 17,155 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jibUA_0gIjtvTM00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fulton County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.0%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 9,743 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22os8q_0gIjtvTM00

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Henry County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.5%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 21,233 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071k12_0gIjtvTM00

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Union County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.9%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 3,266

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itjpu_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wells County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.0%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 11,923 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4Inl_0gIjtvTM00

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Warren County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.5%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.1%
– Median year built: 1967
– Total homes: 3,760 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVa97_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fountain County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.9%
– Median year built: 1963
– Total homes: 7,937 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKzlJ_0gIjtvTM00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tipton County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%
– Median year built: 1962
– Total homes: 7,021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO2wF_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Blackford County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.1%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 6,013

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcxrK_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Vermillion County

– Homes built before 1939: 33.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.0%
– Median year built: 1962
– Total homes: 7,512 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SatgD_0gIjtvTM00

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wabash County

– Homes built before 1939: 34.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.5%
– Median year built: 1960
– Total homes: 14,162 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD190_0gIjtvTM00

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clinton County

– Homes built before 1939: 34.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.5%
– Median year built: 1957
– Total homes: 13,376 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvLMs_0gIjtvTM00

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jay County

– Homes built before 1939: 35.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.1%
– Median year built: 1960
– Total homes: 9,253 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3WUP_0gIjtvTM00

Canva

#6. Cass County

– Homes built before 1939: 37.5%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.0%
– Median year built: 1954
– Total homes: 16,362

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Indiana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D9mr_0gIjtvTM00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Miami County

– Homes built before 1939: 38.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.2%
– Median year built: 1958
– Total homes: 15,398 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezsTB_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Huntington County

– Homes built before 1939: 39.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.8%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 16,110 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahNfr_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benton County

– Homes built before 1939: 39.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.3%
– Median year built: 1953
– Total homes: 3,917 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdR4v_0gIjtvTM00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Randolph County

– Homes built before 1939: 41.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.9%
– Median year built: 1952
– Total homes: 11,711

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rush County

– Homes built before 1939: 41.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.4%
– Median year built: 1952
– Total homes: 7,503

You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Indiana

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Indiana DNR: Indianapolis kayaker dies after falling into Holton pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Scout Leader Arrested

An Indiana scout leader is behind bars after being extradited from Florida on charges of abusing kids in his care. The HCSO says that back in February of this year an adult man came forward to tell officers that his former troop leader, Kevin Coley, 47, had inappropriate sexual contact with him as far back as 2012.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Asbestos#Benton County#Housing Prices#Real Estate#The U S Census Bureau#The Highest Percent
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start. An Indiana farmer says this is the most expensive crop he’s ever raised, and it isn’t even in the bin yet. Ben Kron, who farms in the southwest corner of the state, tells Brownfield he’s not sure if he’s ever seen nitrogen at this price level. “There’s maybe been one other time when nitrogen has been this high, but the fertilizer side, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical has ever been this high,” he says. “Fuel has never been this high. There’s a lot working against us.”
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday. The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
McSweeney's

Machine Gun Headlight Sport Club v. Indiana, 2023

- - - ON WRIT OF CERTIORARI. JUSTICE THOMAS delivered the opinion of the Court. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, we recognized that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect the right of law-abiding Americans to carry concealed handguns for protection outside the home. We now hold that those amendments protect an individual’s right to install hidden machine guns behind their automobile’s headlamps for the purposes of self-defense and feeling like a cool British super spy.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IN & IL reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Here is a look at how Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana law professor discusses abortion ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jennifer Drobac joined News 8 Saturday to breakdown the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision. Drobac is a professor at IU Mckinney School of Law. She specializes in sexual harassment law and constitutional law that relates to family issues. Learn more by watching the...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 4 southern Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

GOVERNOR HOLCOMB STATEMENT ON THE SUPREME COURT OVERRULING OF ROE VS. WADE

GOVERNOR HOLCOMB STATEMENT ON THE SUPREME COURT OVERRULING OF ROE VS. WADE. “The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. An Indiana special deputy was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday. According to the CCSO, Special Deputy Kaitlynn Baker, who is also a Jail Corporal was driving a Sheriff's Office vehicle west on Farmers Gravel Road, approaching County Road 300W when another driver crashed into her.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy