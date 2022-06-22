ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton will start anew on sewage-treatment plant

By By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago
Cappola

CLAYTON — For its new sewage-treatment plant, Clayton had opted to work with a single builder rather than put the project out to bid.

But then that builder came back earlier this spring with a price Clayton could not afford.

“Unfortunately, the offering that came in at the end of April was significantly more than what had been indicated back in December,” interim Town Manager Rich Cappola said earlier this month. “It was $50 million more than anticipated, which brought our total program cost to approximately $260 million.”

That won’t do, Cappola said. “We have communicated to the design-build team that we were rejecting that offer and have directed them to move forward with finalizing the design so that it can be put out to bid this summer,” he told the council.

“We are projecting to have bids in hand from third-party general contractors somewhere in the August time frame,” Cappola added.

Clayton’s sewage-treatment plant is actually three projects — the treatment plant itself, which the town calls a water-reclamation facility, plus two pump stations, one at the current treatment plant and one near Grifols.

The problem has been the rising cost of the treatment plant, the largest of three projects by far.

“We have seen the cost of the water-reclamation facility itself exponentially increase,” Cappola said.

Early on, in October of 2020, the projected cost of the three projects was roughly $105 million, the interim manager said. By last June, some eight months later, the cost had grown to $175 million. Then came the December and April projections of $210 million and $260 million, respectively.

Since that October, Cappola said, building costs have soared, fueled in part by an influx of federal dollars for infrastructure. The price of steel alone has doubled, he noted.

“A lot of the things that could have gone wrong did go wrong, unfortunately, over the past year and a half,” Cappol said. “We have done everything we could to adjust.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Ewwww! Nearly 4,000 gallons of sewage spills in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a waterway that flows into Camp Branch, officials say. Town of Cary officials said Thursday that the spill went on for roughly 90 minutes Wednesday near 8921 Holly Springs Road. It was caused by a piece of concrete...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

After 2 years, ramp meters on I-540 will be reactivated

Ramp signals at four exits on Interstate 540 will be reactivated Tuesday. The signals, called ramp meters, were turned off for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased traffic volume. The change takes place June 28 at four interchanges in north Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, NC
Government
City
Clayton, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT: Interstate signs unveiled, training track officially opens

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A highway that stretches through eastern North Carolina is now an interstate, so drivers will start to see more “Interstate 587” signs. Commuters will travel more efficiently through Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties thanks to the newly improved I-587. The first sign was...
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Cary approves Wake County non-discrimination ordinance

The Cary Town Council unanimously approved Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance Thursday night. Cary is the sixth community to adopt the ordinance, which bans discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and other factors. “Cary is not a place where we do things because it looks good on paper,” council...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Refugee welcome center officially opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh nonprofit is celebrating the grand opening of its refugee welcome center. Refugee Hope Partners cut the ribbon on its new welcome center in Raleigh Saturday. Refugees can go there and get guidance on how to live in this country, from paying bills to...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

First official interstate highway unveiled in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Travel just got easier for those coming through Eastern North Carolina. After years in the making, Greenville officially has an interstate highway, named Interstate 587. The North Carolina Department of Transportation unveiled new signage that will go up along the 37-mile stretch in Pitt, Greene and Wilson counties. Officials say that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Plant#Anew#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Grifols
Mount Olive Tribune

Several county intersections to become all-way stops

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced nine busy and dangerous intersections in northeastern and southern Wayne County will undergo four-way stop transformation to improve safety. LMJ Pavement Marking LLC, of Willow Spring, received a $500,000 contract to make the changes beginning this month and continue through the fall. DOT traffic...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Mount Olive Tribune

Employees retire from southern Wayne schools

More than 20 Wayne County Public Schools employees recently announced their retirement from seven southern Wayne County schools. Those employees were recognized during a retirement ceremony held at Lane Tree Conference Center. District leaders took time to thank the retirees for their contributions to public education. “Each of our employees...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why some retirees are reentering the workforce

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's being called the Great Resignation, a time when many are being forced or are choosing to quit their jobs. And as employers seek new hires to fill those empty positions, some retirees are answering the call. In April, 1.7 million retirees had re-entered the workforce...
RALEIGH, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
560
Followers
264
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy