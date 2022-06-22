ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Immaculate students get a boost through golf tourney

By Montclair Local
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over 100 golfers participated in Bunk’s XVIth Annual Golf Tournament to raise funds for the Student/Partner Alliance, an organization...

montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

Related
Montclair Local

Montclair students can get help with dorm room essentials

A program designed to help graduating Montclair High School seniors in financial need head off to college with essentials for their dorm rooms is underway, and applications for the program are invited. Township Councilman Peter Yacobellis has teamed up with longtime community leader Aminah Toler of Montclair Mutual Aid, Donna...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex County, NJ
Education
State
New Jersey State
Essex County, NJ
Sports
County
Essex County, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Pride Festival was a joyous celebration (Letter to the Editor)

June 11 will be remembered as a gathering of thousands of people for the first Montclair Pride Festival. What a day!. The crowd, a broad variety of smiling people festooning many causes, was a tribute to this festival. The Vanguard Theater’s performance of songs from "Rent" was stunning and brought tears to my eyes. We walked and investigated many vendors and supporters on the Avenue, Park Street and Church Street. We saw so many friends and acquaintances. It was a happening our town can be proud of.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Law’s goal: More diversity among Montclair Township’s vendors

The Montclair Township Council anticipates approving a Diversity Inclusion Program Tuesday night, to encourage contract awards for equipment, construction or services from qualified minority-, veteran-, disabled persons-, LGBTQ- and female-owned businesses. A previous ordinance created Montclair’s Business Set-Aside Program in 1988, and had set a township goal of 15% for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joan Marie Malloy

Joan Marie Malloy of Montclair, an executive assistant for Hoffman LaRoche for more than three decades, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was 80. Mrs. Malloy was born in 1942 in Harlem to John M. Bookhart Sr. and Elsie L. Leach. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1960...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Immaculate#Bunk
Montclair Local

Don’t believe convenient spin about Our Lady of Mount Carmel church (Letter to the editor)

Jeffry Korgen’s recent letter to Montclair Local, run online under the headline “There’s more to the story of St. Theresa church mergers” as well as in the Jan. 16 print edition of the paper, reminds me of the often-cited quotation from former Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Education Association to celebrate Juneteenth with book giveaway

The Montclair Education Association's 8:46 Project will be hold their first "I See Me" book giveaway to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday. The 8:46 Project, a union subcommitee that engages teachers, students and staff in anti-racist educational pedagogy and practices, will host the book giveaway on Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m. in the Nishuane School parking lot, according to a release from the union.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Race Amity Day in Montclair: A celebration of cooperation

Representatives of several Montclair groups Sunday joined in a mission to celebrate what organizers described as “what brings us together, and to amplify the history of people of diverse racial backgrounds working together towards equity, social justice and racial unity.”. They gathered for Race Amity Day, a celebration of...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Montclair Local

Could Montclair schools go hybrid (again) if cases spike?

If there’s one thing certain about the progression of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that nothing’s certain about the progression of the coronavirus pandemic. For Montclair schools, like others, that’s meant the dizzying task of navigating frequently changing and sometimes conflicting health guidance and state regulations — not always to the satisfaction of families and staff who criticize the district for being inconsistent and unclear about communicating its own policies.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

DeCamp raising bus service rates July 5

DeCamp bus line passengers will be met with a commuter fare price increase starting Tuesday, July 5. The announcement was made through the DeCamp Twitter account on June 14. Most routes will increase in price by about 11%. Tickets purchased before July 5 will continue to be honored, the company...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Cops break up Montclair party with 200-300 people

Police say the first time they came to check out a reported disturbance on Christopher Street Friday night, it was just a small party. When they came back, it was a different story. Several residents of Christopher Street had called police to report a large house party on the block,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Free webinar on Montclair’s new rent control law

The Montclair Branch NAACP Housing Committee and the New Jersey Tenant Organization are presenting a free tenant educational workshop on the new Montclair rent control ordinance on Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. The webinar’s panelists will include:. Mitch Kahn, vice president, New Jersey Tenant organization;. William Scott, chair,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
348
Followers
3K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy