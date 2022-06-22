Immaculate students get a boost through golf tourney

June 11 will be remembered as a gathering of thousands of people for the first Montclair Pride Festival. What a day!. The crowd, a broad variety of smiling people festooning many causes, was a tribute to this festival. The Vanguard Theater’s performance of songs from "Rent" was stunning and brought tears to my eyes. We walked and investigated many vendors and supporters on the Avenue, Park Street and Church Street. We saw so many friends and acquaintances. It was a happening our town can be proud of.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO