Want a job, no tuition and a tax credit? WSU Tech program could help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who want to take advantage of a new aviation tax credit are getting some help from Wichita State University Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training (NCAT).

The $5,000 tax credit was created to get more people to work in the Kansas aerospace industry. The credit is good for qualified aviation employees during the taxable year and four succeeding employment years.

WSU Tech says it can help people join the aerospace industry through its tuition-free Wichita Promise programs this fall.

“This is a transformational program for anyone in our community to start their career in aviation,” Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech, said in a news release. “The winning combination of The Wichita Promise and the Aviation Tax Credit creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for individuals to receive a scholarship that removes barriers that hold them back from pursuing a career in aviation, plus it sets them up to receive a $25,000 tax credit over the next five years of employment.”

The Wichita Promise offers eight-week to one-semester training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in August. WSU Tech says successful students will get a certificate and job opportunities and have no college debt.

Eligible aviation and manufacturing programs for the Fall 2022 semester Wichita Promise scholarship include:

Composite fabrication

Aviation sheet metal assembly

Process mechanic (paint)

CNC Operator

If you want to learn more, WSU Tech is holding aviation information sessions at the NCAT campus, 4004 N. Webb Road. The sessions will include more details about the tax credit, scholarships and the enrollment process. Click here to register for one of the sessions .

WSU Tech says the Wichita Promise scholarship is awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. It says you should not wait to apply for the scholarship. Click here for the details .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.