ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Want a job, no tuition and a tax credit? WSU Tech program could help

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29h8Qq_0gIjtGiv00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who want to take advantage of a new aviation tax credit are getting some help from Wichita State University Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training (NCAT).

The $5,000 tax credit was created to get more people to work in the Kansas aerospace industry. The credit is good for qualified aviation employees during the taxable year and four succeeding employment years.

WSU Tech says it can help people join the aerospace industry through its tuition-free Wichita Promise programs this fall.

“This is a transformational program for anyone in our community to start their career in aviation,” Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech, said in a news release. “The winning combination of The Wichita Promise and the Aviation Tax Credit creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for individuals to receive a scholarship that removes barriers that hold them back from pursuing a career in aviation, plus it sets them up to receive a $25,000 tax credit over the next five years of employment.”

The Wichita Promise offers eight-week to one-semester training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in August. WSU Tech says successful students will get a certificate and job opportunities and have no college debt.

Eligible aviation and manufacturing programs for the Fall 2022 semester Wichita Promise scholarship include:

  • Composite fabrication
  • Aviation sheet metal assembly
  • Process mechanic (paint)
  • CNC Operator

If you want to learn more, WSU Tech is holding aviation information sessions at the NCAT campus, 4004 N. Webb Road. The sessions will include more details about the tax credit, scholarships and the enrollment process. Click here to register for one of the sessions .

WSU Tech says the Wichita Promise scholarship is awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. It says you should not wait to apply for the scholarship. Click here for the details .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Schmidt Proposes 'Retire Tax Free' to Eliminate Retirement Income Taxes in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General and GOP gubernatorial hopeful Derek Schmidt proposed a plan to eliminate state income taxes on retirement benefits and savings for Kansas residents. Speaking on Bill Small's KGGF Morning Show Thursday, Schmidt said this would be a way to slow down the outward migration of Kansas residents who leave the state after retirement.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas AG proposes ‘retire tax free’ plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Republican candidate for governor wants Kansans to retire tax free. In a statement issued Wednesday Kansas Attorney General Governor Derek Schmidt said he would like to focus on a plan to eliminate state income tax on Kansans’ retirement benefits and savings. “To every retiree considering leaving Kansas after a lifetime […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

Moran questions Reserve on interest rate hikes, consequence to Kansas farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran questioned the Federal Reserve during a hearing on Wednesday about interest rate hikes and the consequence on Kansas farmers. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) - a member of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee - questioned Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, June 22, during a committee hearing.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business

LAWRENCE — Kansas House candidate Jaelynn Abegg said her consideration for public office began while advocating earlier this year in Topeka against Senate Bill 160, which would have banned transgender athletes from school sports. Abegg, who labels herself as a progressive Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr in the GOP-leaning 105th District […] The post Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Four years after backing Kelly, police union endorses Schmidt for Kansas governor

Four years after backing Democrat Laura Kelly to be Kansas’ governor, the state’s top law enforcement association is not supporting her re-election campaign. The Kansas Fraternal Order of Police announced Saturday it was endorsing Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the Kansas Governor’s race. Schmidt, the presumptive...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Job Opportunities#Wsu Tech#Kansans#The Aviation Tax Credit
KSN News

Safelite donates $75K to Make-A-Wish in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, June 24, Safelite donated $75,000 to Make-A-Wish in Wichita to create hope for children who are facing critical illnesses. Safelite is an American provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration that was founded in Wichita 75 years ago. Now, they are a nationally recognized brand in all 50 […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Day 9, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 9 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Harvest is in full swing across the state for those with fields dry enough to get the combine in. The...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Income Tax
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers react to Biden’s push for gas tax holiday

KANSAS (KSNW) – Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden asked congress to support him in suspending the federal gas tax for three months as prices continue to rise around the country. If congress approves the gas tax holiday, it would save you 18 cents per gallon, but are lawmakers on board and will it help? Two […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita voters weigh in on 'Value Them Both' amendment

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Hunting, fishing on public lands in Kansas made easier

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas hunters and anglers will now find it easier to hunt and fish on public lands. Due to a “new-and-improved system,” courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, anglers and hunters will no longer need a separate login for the new licensing purchase system, Go Outdoors KS, to “check-in” […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Sedgwick County settles discrimination lawsuit with $22K

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has agreed to pay $22,000 to a former employee to settle his racial discrimination lawsuit. David Partridge, who is biracial, sued the county last year, saying a coworker on a county work crew called him “boy” or the “colored guy” and sang slavery-era songs with his name added to […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansans voters tackle abortion rights in August

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Firework shipping cost to cause price spike in 2022

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day is just 11 days away and starting on Monday, fireworks will be on sale. But just like many other things, you can expect to pay more than normal this year. In 2021, groups struggled to get their hands on enough fireworks. This year, the supply is fine, but shipping […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy