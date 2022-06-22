ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford to host exclusive premiere of 'A League of Their Own.' Here's how you can watch

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
ROCKFORD — Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the movie that made the Rockford Peaches a household name, the city will host a free screening of the new Amazon Prime Video series "A League of Their Own."

Plans are for a street fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 2 with free ballpark snacks, baseball games like "Throw Like a Girl" pitching, and 1940s music and cars outside the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St.

Then there will be an exclusive 8 p.m. screening of an episode of the show inside the theater.

It is all part of a full slate of Fourth of July weekend activities celebrating the legacy of the Rockford Peaches, the 1992 movie directed by Penny Marshall and the coming Prime Video series, said Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO John Groh.

Related: Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Shirley 'Hustle' Burkovich dies at 89

"We hope this new series is wildly successful," Groh said. "That it could run for years to come and that would be a great way to continue to shine a positive light back on the community."

Although it's a free screening, attendees will need a ticket to be admitted. They are available starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at coronadopac.org/events . The Coronado can hold an audience of 2,309.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2culs0_0gIjtD4k00

The Rockford Peaches was a women's baseball team who played at Beyer Stadium in Rockford from 1943 to 1954 where they routinely drew crowds of more than 6,000 people to watch women's professional baseball.

Funds are being raised to build a $10 million International Women’s Baseball Museum and activity center at Beyer Park, 311 15th Ave.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the series was filmed in Pennsylvania. McNamara is hopeful recent legislation that provides tax incentives for movies to be filmed in Illinois could lead to parts of it being shot in Rockford in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NabWg_0gIjtD4k00

Plans for "A League of Their Own" 30th anniversary celebration include a variety of activities.

  • July 1 : "A League of Their Own" celebration night at the Rockford City Market, 116 Madison St., 4 to 8:30 p.m., free admission; The Suds Bucket Bash, 5 to 8 p.m. at The Standard, 214 E. State St., $100 per person; Friday Night Flix showing of "A League of Their Own," opens at 7 p.m. at Davis Park, 320 S. Wyman St., free admission.
  • July 2 : Major League Baseball presents PLAY BALL from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Beyer Stadium, 245 15th Ave. Registration at 9 a.m. Free for kids aged 5 to 12; International Women's Baseball Center meet and greet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Beyer Stadium. Admission is free; Celebrity softball game at noon at Beyer Stadium. Admission is free.

The show begins streaming Aug. 12.

Jeff Kolkey: (815) 987-1374; jkolkey@rrstar.com ; @jeffkolkey

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford to host exclusive premiere of 'A League of Their Own.' Here's how you can watch

