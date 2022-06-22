Raleigh Library to host community pop-up shop

Memphis Public Libraries will host a community pop-up shop Saturday, June 25, at the Raleigh Library, 3384 Austin Peay Highway.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured vendors include Paparazzi Jewelry, nail color company Color Street and Memphian Chanielle Talbird, author of the book “Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: 12 Day Devotional Journal.”

Vendor Pop Ups owner Andrea Boykins hopes the event brings attention to both local businesses and the Raleigh Civic Center, which includes the library, Austin Peay Police Station and the Raleigh Springs Skate Park.

“A lot of people I’ve talked to say they’ve never been to the Raleigh Library or civic center,” Boykins said. “I’m really excited about people being able to come here and see what Raleigh has to offer because this is such a beautiful space.”

Food trucks at the event include Smoky Baby Eatery and Groovy Italian Ice.

Boykins hopes the occasion attracts both Raleigh residents and those of greater Memphis to transform the occasion into an annual community event.

“I want this to grow to be an official ‘Raleigh event’ like other neighborhoods in the city have,” Boykins said. “It’s totally new and something for the Raleigh community to really be excited about. Come out, have a funnel cake and have some fun.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.