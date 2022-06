A four-star cornerback from the Yellowhammer State is considering Arkansas as his college destination. Avery Stuart, a four-star cornerback from Montgomery, Ala., is closer to announcing his commitment after releasing his top-8 list on Sunday, which features Arkansas. The Razorbacks are one of five schools from the SEC to offer Stuart, and one of three to make his top-8 list. Arkansas offered Stuart on February 7, but Stuart has not taken an official visit to the school says 247sports. While there are no sure predictions for Stuart, On3 gives Florida State a 31% chance to land Stuart. Stuart has only taken two official...

