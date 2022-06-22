LISTEN: Broward Sheriff Speaks About Probable Cause To Revoke Certification

Broward's Sheriff is confident he will keep his power to make arrests.

In his first interview since an Florida Department of Law Enforcement panel ruled yesterday there's probable cause to revoke his law enforcement certification, Sheriff Gregory Tony says he's not concerned.

Tony believes there's no precedence the 19-member Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission will take the drastic measure for his omitting on multiple driver's license applications that his driver's license was suspended in 1993.

In his interview with WIOD's South Florida's First News, Tony says, "There's a nexus between power play. There's a nexus between racism. There's a nexus between discrimination, but what I have proven time and time again to this community is that I will endure and I will persevere."

The FDLE already decided not to pursue charges for his failure to report on his Coral Springs police hiring forms that he was acquitted of murder back in 1993.