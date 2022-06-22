ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

Bessemer City youth baseball team raffling AR-15, shotgun

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — A youth baseball team in Gaston County is raffling three guns, including an AR-15 and a shotgun, for $10 a ticket.

Organizers posted a flyer to social media saying proceeds will help support a youth all-star baseball team in Bessemer City.

The city said it has received calls from concerned parents.

Resident Jimmy Brooks said he understands the concerns but is in overall support of the fundraiser.

“I feel like if it’s going to help the kids to get where they’re going, it’s alright, as long as they do a background check,” he said.

Professor David Yamane with Wake Forest University studies gun culture. He explained fundraisers of this nature can be controversial, especially in light of mass shootings like those in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1JXf_0gIjsYOy00
Gun raffle flyer A boy’s softball team in Gaston County is raffling three guns, including an AR-15 and a shotgun, for $10 a ticket.

“Some of the most high profile mass shootings in America have used the AR-15, but if you’re really concerned about gun violence, most gun violence is committed with handguns so you ought to be as scandalized that someone is raffling off a handgun that you are an AR-15,” Yamane said.

Officials with Bessemer City said the fundraiser is led by parents and the city has no involvement.

Channel 9 contacted the team’s coach, who confirmed he’s involved in the gun raffle but wouldn’t comment further.

The bottom of the social media post says the winner must be able to purchase a firearm legally.

Some residents like Michael Stokes said if the raffle meets the letter of the law, he doesn’t see a problem.

“As long as they do their due diligence, I’m fine with it,” Stokes said. “The key is to not get the guns into the wrong hands.”

The social media post said the team will sell fewer than 1,000 tickets.

(WATCH BELOW: Meck County leads the state in guns found in schools over 11-year span)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Staryblue
3d ago

I will buy 5 tickets and forfeit the prize. I hope they sale thousands of tickets.

Reply
5
WSOC Charlotte

Lowe’s putting $500K toward community projects in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. will tackle five Charlotte-area community projects as part of the Lowe’s Hometowns program. That five-year, $100 million initiative will select 100 signature, community-nominated impact projects each year through 2026. This year’s selected projects span 40 states and the District of Columbia and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Shot Overnight In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department says that a man arrived at the hospital after being shot on N. Miller Avenue. Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Statesville Police Department got a call that a person had been shot in the 600 block of N. Miller Avenue.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Dam breached on Second Broad River

CLIFFSIDE, N.C. — The entire flow of the Second Broad River is now flooding through a six by eight foot opening in the breached Cone Mills Dam. The accident occurred while it was undergoing maintenance by the Navitas Utility Corporation, a natural gas provider based in Oklahoma who had just purchased the dam back in May.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
