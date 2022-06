When we spoke to Vancouver’s EKKSTACY in 2021, we were already hooked on his emotionally charged, driving indie hits, but he was still pushing for more: “I don’t feel satisfied with my sound yet,” he told us. “I’ll take it way further.” The 20-year-old artist’s vision has been steadily evolving ever since, and today we’re excited to share his single from See You Next Year, the upcoming Pigeons & Planes compilation album executive produced by Mike Dean.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO