After a late third-period goal from Ondrej Palat gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Friday, the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will head back to Tampa Bay for Game 6 on Sunday night. The Avalanche lead the series 3-2, but the Lightning have already overcome two series deficits in the 2022 NHL Playoffs, and Colorado will be hard-pressed to close out the defending champions in their own building. However, Colorado has dominated the run of play throughout the series, outshooting Tampa Bay 181-140 for the series and even winning the shots battle 37-29 in the Game 5 loss.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO