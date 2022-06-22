ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

7 Big Takeaways From Something in the Water Festival 2022

By Andre Gee
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharrell’s Something in the Water festival took place this past weekend in Washington, DC. For three days, 70 of music’s biggest acts descended upon DC’s National Mall for performances...

www.complex.com

WTOP

Smithsonian Folklife Festival returns, focuses on environment and UAE culture

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival has returned to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the first time in two years after its hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, running from June 22 to 27 and June 30 to July 4, has two themes this year: Earth Optimism, which includes conservation efforts, and a celebration of culture from the United Arab Emirates.
WASHINGTON, DC
GreenwichTime

Washington’s Judy Black Garden opens new art show

WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is featuring Nicole Alger and her art exhibit, "Animal, Vegetable, Mineral." Alger's display will feature inspiring realist paintings on canvas, wood and other materials. The exhibit will be on view Friday, July 8-Aug. 8. Alger is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boxing Scene

Anthony Peterson To Return on August 6 in Washington, DC

The promotional team behind the successful professional boxing series that made its Washington, DC debut in October 2021 and attracted more than 1,400 fans at the second show in May, announced today that Beltway Battles: Round Three is set for Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena (ESA) in the nation's capital.
WASHINGTON, DC
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Washington DC Cocktail Bars You Need To Go To

Washington DC's cocktail scene is undeniably on the rise. Perhaps the best part of the city's up-and-coming cocktail culture is the genuine local comradery amongst DC-based mixologists. "I really love the DC cocktail scene," says Deke Dunne, bar director at Allegory. "I mean it when I say that we have the coolest, most non-competitive community there is – a rising tide raises all ships."
WASHINGTON, DC
Want to create some momentous memories during your mid-Atlantic travels? Then make time for the nation's capital: Washington DC. Just 68 square miles, the District of Columbia is the historic heart and political nerve center of the United States. With its mosaic of rich history, cultural energy, and natural beauty, you'll discover a multitude of amazing things to do in Washington DC.
With all of its world-class museums, great parks and playgrounds, historic sites, and other kid-friendly tourist attractions, Washington, DC is a travel destination unto itself. Still, there are times—especially during the sweltering summer—when families want to get out and explore something other than the nation's capital. Fortunately, there are so many great summer day trips from DC that will help families escape the heat and make memories together.
"WHAT: The Yards, D.C.'s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing, is bringing back its pink-filled paradise, Rosé All Day, for its fourth year!. Guests are invited to sip on rosé from Yards restaurants Maxwell Park, Due South, and Osteria Morini, and participate in activities...
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia's new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice's liaison with West Virginia's Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. "I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team," Gov. Justice said. "When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
POLITICS
DCist

PHOTOS: Something In The Water Festival

Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX 5's Zip Trip in La Plata, MD!

This week's FOX 5 Zip Trip took us to La Plata, MD. A charming southern Maryland community, La Plata and its scenic beauty are located just about 30 miles outside Washington, D.C.
LA PLATA, MD
Bon Appétit

Goodbye to the Gay Bar. Hello to the Queer Bar

There is no question whether Washington, D.C.'s As You Are is a place for queer people. Rainbow streamers hang on the outside patio. The smells of nag champa, buttery loaves of bread, and coffee linger as you walk into the sunlit street-level café. Women's sports play on the 80-inch TV behind the bar while Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse, and Elton John croon in the background. People are on afternoon dates, coworking, or playing board games. They're drinking matcha lattes, wine spritzers, and zero-proof cocktails. On a Saturday afternoon you might even find Elliot, a three-year-old and known regular, with her two moms, commanding the attention of everyone after soccer practice.
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Alexandria Favorite Brendan the Newfie Dies at 11 1/2

Brendan the Newfie – Old Bay's Irish Maritime Navigator 12/25/2010-5/30/2022. It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that sweet, Brendan the Newfie has gone over the Rainbow Bridge. He lived such a long and full life for a Newf – he was truly a legend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Jezebel

Right-Wingers Have Started Vandalizing Libraries and Schools

Anyone even remotely familiar with Twitter.com is likely aware that the term "groomer" has become as ubiquitously misused as "gaslight." Now, in the midst of concurrent censorship conflicts—from bans on books to sexual education to drag queen events—right-wing extremists are taking it beyond social media and vandalizing libraries and schools, as they've done to abortion providers for decades.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Personal Injury Attorney Alea K. Roberts held Young Black Lawyers networking event in Washington D.C.

On June 12, 2022, Alea Roberts, an Associate at our Manhattan Personal Injury Law Firm, hosted "Young Gifted and Black: The Lawyer Series" at Harlot DC in Washington, D.C. The event catered to young Black attorneys from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virgina and Washington D.C. with less than five years of practical experience. The purpose of Young, Gifted and Black: The Lawyer Series is to create an informal, networking space for Black attorneys to share their experiences in the legal profession and discuss ways to improve the profession for the next generation of young Black lawyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Zöe's Kitchen at Bradlee Closes

With little fanfare, Zöe's Kitchen at Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria has closed its doors. The fast-casual restaurant at 3644 King St., served up Mediterranean-style kabobs, roll-ups, salads and more for the past nine years after opening in the fall of 2013. It took the place of a Chicken Out.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

