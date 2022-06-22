ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

By Tom Tucker
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe, big changes for Holiday Lights & a casino pays a big jackpot.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Governor Burgum and an official with Planned Parenthood react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A big change is announced for the Holiday Lights display at Fargo’s Lindenwood Park. A North Dakota casino makes a big payout.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Government
State
Washington State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reaction pouring in from North Dakota, Minnesota officials and group on Roe v. Wade decision

(Fargo, ND) -- Several law makers and organizations are responding to Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “I have been open throughout my campaign that I am pro-life, and I call upon all Americans to respect the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court today," said Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schulz. "The fact is, the average Minnesotan has much more moderate views than the extreme pro-abortion stance of Keith Ellison and the far left. Minnesotans support limits on abortion and a recent poll found that nearly 80% of voters nationwide support limiting abortion in the third trimester. The result of today's decision will be greater ability of citizens and their respective states to pursue commonsense policies a majority of Americans support."
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

More Deer Gun Licenses Remain For North Dakota Residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDGF) – North Dakota’s deer gun lottery has been held and more than 5,500 deer gun licenses remain. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDGF) said more than 71,000 individuals applied...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

How would a federal gas tax holiday affect North Dakota?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration and Congress have an opportunity to temporarily lower gas prices, but many are skeptical about it. President Joe Biden has said he’ll do everything in his power to help consumers at the pump, and this week, that included asking Congress to pause the federal gas tax. But some people in North Dakota aren’t convinced that’s the right way to go.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
KX News

North Dakota reacts to the Supreme Court ruling ending Roe v. Wade

Reaction among North Dakotans and North Dakota organizations to the news effectively ending Roe v. Wade has been quick and varied: Bismarck Diocese: “Today marks the end of what can only be described as an almost 50-year national nightmare and tragedy. This decision ends the supreme injustice of the flawed Roe v. Wade decision. It, again, gives […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Burgum requests storm disaster declaration

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is requesting a declaration of a major disaster for severe weather in North Dakota this spring. "Communities and households throughout the eastern portion of the state worked to protect their homes and personal safety from floodwaters while the western portion fought ice and extensive power outages," said Burgum on the request via Social Media. "We appreciate the administration considering our request for assistance to help communities recover from these spring storms and build resiliency against future severe weather events."
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
valleynewslive.com

After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pride Collective and Community Center in downtown Fargo is the first LGBTQ center in North Dakota, and Saturday, they’re spending the day trying their best to support their members in this time of uncertainty. “We could lose gay marriage. We could lose...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy